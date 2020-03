Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2023 | New Study

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security: By Solution (Unified Threat Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Data Loss Prevention, Firewall and Antivirus) By System Type (SCADA, DCS, PLC and Others), By Services (Risk Management, Communication Services, Managed Support, Change in Management and Others) By Vertical (Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation, Food & Beverage and Others) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Expanded cyber attacks and developing system security dangers in the modern industrial era is requiring an appropriation of advanced industrial control system (ICS) security arrangements. The global ICS security market was esteemed at USD 11.20 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to observe a compound yearly development rate of 6.81% amid the conjecture time frame (2018-2023). While ICS turns out to be progressively powerful with mix of cutting edge innovations, it is likewise getting exposed to new dangers. Such cyber attacks can harm the industrial activities at an abnormal state. The global ICS security market was valued at USD 11.20 Bn in the year 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global ICS security market is segmented on the basis of its solution, system type, service, vertical and regional demand. Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Data loss prevention, Antivirus. On the basis of its system type, the market is bifurcated into DCS, SCADA, PLC, Others. Based on its service, the market is divided into Communication Services, Risk Management, Change in Management, Managed Support, Others. On the basis of its vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Transportation, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global ICS security market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Belden Inc., BAE Systems, ABB and Fortinet, Inc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global ICS security market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in cyber-attacks and network security threat

4.2.2 Increase in smart technologies in ICS

4.2.3 Support from government organizations for ICS security

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Budget constraints affecting innovation

4.3.2 Increase in cyber threat due to the traditional ICS security systems

4.3.3 Restraint Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Cloud computing for ICS protection and rise in cloud-based security system

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

6 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market, by Solution

6.1 Overview

6.2 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

6.3 Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS)

6.4 Data loss prevention

6.5 Firewall

Continued…

