Industrial Internet-of-Things Market : Trends & Opportunities With Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Industrial Internet-of-Things market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Industrial Internet-of-Things market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In 2017, the global Industrial Internet-of-Things market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Intel
Accenture
Cisco
GE
AT&T
Emerson
BlackBerry
Rockwell Automation
Amazon
Pivotal
Seeq
TempoDB
RTI
Google
Omron
Apple
DataLogic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private IoT
Public IoT
Community IoT
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Energy
Transportation
Control Systems/Robotics
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Industrial Internet-of-Things in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Internet-of-Things are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Industrial Internet-of-Things Manufacturers
Industrial Internet-of-Things Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Industrial Internet-of-Things Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
