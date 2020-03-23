Industrial Protective Footwear Market Increasing Number of Manufacturing Units to Drive by 2020

Industrial protective footwear market includes safety footwear used for workplace safety across various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals among others. Increase in the number of worker accidents along with the implementation of strict government regulations are major factors fuelling the demand for industrial protective footwear market currently. The market is expected to witness robust growth as the impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years.

This report has been segmented by application and by country. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. We have also covered the current market scenario for industrial protective footwear and highlighted future trends that will have an impact on demand. By country, the market has been segmented into UAE, Saudi Arabia., Bahrain and Kuwait. The present market size and forecast until 2020 has been provided in the report. The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the industrial protective footwear market. Moreover, low duties and tax also effects the prices in this region which are lower when compared to other regions where the duties are higher.

UAE, Saudi Arabia., Bahrain and Kuwait are the major markets for industrial protective footwear in Middle East. Presence of large number of business utilities and increasing awareness about workplace safety are the major factors fuelling the demand for industrial protective footwear in these countries. Oil and Gas is the largest application segment for industrial protective footwear in UAE. Oil and gas is one of the major exports for UAE and contributes to 55% (approx) to the GDP of UAE. In addition, UAE is also one of the top 20 manufacturers of natural gas globally and is the first country to export liquefied petroleum gas. In addition, services sector is also one of the major application segments for industrial protective footwear in UAE.

Saudi Arabia is also one of the major countries where the demand is high for industrial protective footwear in Middle East. Oil and gas is one of the major application segments for industrial protective footwear in Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, the others segment including agriculture, unorganized sector, small scale manufacturing and government utilities is also one of the major application segments for industrial protective footwear in Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain and Kuwait are also one of the major markets for industrial protective footwear in Middle East. Oil and gas is the major application segment for industrial protective footwear in this region. Furthermore, others segment is also one of the major application segments for industrial protective footwear in Bahrain and Kuwait with services being the major contributor.

However, for foreign players in order to sell their products in the local market must comply with the European standards or the ASTM standards. Most of the countries in Middle East follow the ASTM standards which are pegged to the European standards. However, the requirements are similar to that of the ISO standards with minor changes depending upon the local requirements. In addition, there are certain government regulations covering various aspects of manufacturing such as labeling requirements, documentation requirements and kind of material used among others act as barriers for new entrants.

The report provides strategic analysis of UAE, Saudi Arabia., Bahrain and Kuwait industrial protective footwear market, and the market growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020. The report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on application and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the industrial protective footwear market in UAE, Saudi Arabia., Bahrain and Kuwait. In addition, the report provides average selling prices and volume across UAE, Saudi Arabia., Bahrain and Kuwait. Moreover, average selling prices and volumes are provided across each of the application segments in each of the countries providing support for analyzing the market potential across application segments.