Inorganic Pigments Market : Extensively in the Formulation of Paints and Coatings | 2026

Inorganic pigments are manufactured by using petrochemical sources or natural resources. These are the oldest pigments used across the world. On the basis of phenomenon of refraction, these pigments provide an iridescent effect, complex effect, pearlescent effect, metallic effect, and florescent effect. They have properties such as good color strength, heat and light stability, opacity, weather and chemical resistance. Titanium dioxide is a highly consumed inorganic pigment as it possesses good thermal stability. Inorganic pigments are used extensively in the formulation of paints and coatings.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Based on product, the global inorganic pigments market has been classified into titanium dioxide, iron oxide, carbon black, chromium compounds, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, and personal care. Rising use of paints and coatings in automotive refinishes is likely to augment the demand for inorganic pigments during the forecast period, owing to excellent color effect and anti-corrosive properties of inorganic pigments. Application of inorganic pigments on automotive bodies gives tinting strength, brightness, and fastness. The global automotive industry has been expanding significantly over the last few years. Developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico have been experiencing significant rise in automotive production for the last few years.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Use of inorganic pigments in the formulation of paints and coatings improves aesthetic features and impart a glossy effect to surfaces. Usage of inorganic pigments helps impart brightness, heat stability, and optical stability to the paint. Significant growth of the paints & coatings industry in developing economies is likely to drive the global inorganic pigments market during the forecast period. The increased per capita consumption of paints and coatings in India, China, ASEAN, Singapore, GCC, and South Korea fuels the demand for inorganic pigments in these countries. Among paints and coatings, the demand for decorative and industrial paints is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future, owing to advancements in housing construction and infrastructural development. Growth of marine, furniture, and consumer goods sectors fuels the demand for industrial paints.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Based on region, the global inorganic pigments market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global inorganic pigments market. Several favorable government policies and public–private partnership programs have propelled construction and infrastructure activities in countries such as China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and India. Furthermore, rise in purchasing power of consumers is propelling the automotive industry in Asia Pacific. Demand for inorganic pigments in the printing inks industry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, due to increasing utilization of these inks for digital printing.