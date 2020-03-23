Internal Olefins Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2025

Internal olefins refer to the industrially viable chemicals produced from the dehydrochlorination or chlorination of linear parrafins. The global demand for these high-value chemicals has continued to expand at an impressive pace in the past few years owing to the rising use in an increased set of applications across numerous industries. Steady rise in the global consumption of products such as lubricants, surfactants, and agrochemicals have been in favor of the market over the years and the market continues to benefit from these areas of application.The report presents a detailed account of the factors that are likely to have a notable impact on the growth dynamics of the internal olefins market over the forecast period. Key factors analyzed in the report include growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and regulations. A detailed account of the major regional markets and growth opportunities therein and the competitive dynamics of the internal olefins market is also included in the report.

One of the key factors expected to have a notable positive impact on the internal olefins market is the increased demand for lubricants from the automotive industry. In the past decade, the sales of passenger as well as luxury cars have massively increased in developing economies across regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. The number of vehicles in use in developed economies has also remained steadily high if not increased notably. The rising demand for engine oils as the consumer is more open to regular maintenance and servicing of their vehicles so as to lessen their impact on the environment is also likely to improve the global demand for lubricants in the near future, further driving the internal olefins market.The internal olefins market is also expected to massively benefit from the rising global demand for greener and cleaner industrial fluids and increasingly strict emission regulations put in place across a number of developed as well as developing economies. Moreover, the high use of internal olefins in oil drilling and associated activities is also expected to drive the market as the global demand for crude oil and its derivatives has again flared up.

The market is also benefit from the increased global demand for agrochemicals in agrarian and emerging economies. However, easily available alternatives such as poly-alpha-olefins and fluctuating raw material costs could have a negative impact on the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent over the report’s forecast period.Geographically, the report segments the global internal olefins market into regions such as Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Of these, the market in North America accounts for the dominant share in the global market and the regional market is also likely to lead over the forecast period. Factors expected to work in favor of the regional market include the well-established oil and gas exploration industry, the high demand for lubricants, and the steadily rising shale gas exploration activities in the region.

The Asia Pacific internal olefins market is expected to establish its position as the regional market with the most promising growth opportunities, registering the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The regional market will chiefly benefit from the flourishing vehicle manufacturing sector, the rising numbers of vehicle users, and the high consumption of synthetic lubricants for vehicles.

Global Internal Olefins Market: Key Players

Some of the notable vendors in the global internal olefins market are INEOS Group Limited, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Shell Chemical LP, Sasol Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, SABIC, Shrieve Chemical Company, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.