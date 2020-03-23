IOT-Identity Access Management Market : An Array Of Graphics And Swot Analysis Of Major Industry Segments To 2025
This report focuses on the global IOT-Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IOT-Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Identity access management is a complex process consisting of various policies, procedures, activities and technologies that require the coordination of company departments namely human resources and IT. IoT identifiers is the unifying element of people, places, things, and information, providing a platform for entity interaction management. It also develops & deliver infrastructure, services, and applications to create new lines of business and ensure the appropriate access to business services. It is very important to manage service accounts, machine identities and human & non-human services to control the overall framework of the organization. Also, administrating IAM activities, provisioning and enforcement process can be automated through the use of IAM application software tools. The IAM application software tools are used by all organizations ranging from small IT departments to large global IT departments. The IAM application tools can also be customized for global IT departments. The major driving factors for growth of IOT- identity access management market are the growing adoption of cloud services, merchandising of functions of identity access management, boosting consumer-grade identities by social media & bring your own device (BYOD) and rising consumer centric identity access management.
The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as continuous up-gradation of valuable features and differentiation techniques followed by competitor vendors. The other factors restraining the growth of this market are issues related to implementation guidelines and the proper assignment of security policies to the specific users.
In 2017, the global IOT-Identity Access Management market size was 850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2710 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Hitachi
EMC
Intel Security
Siemens
Oracle
ARCON Tech Solutions
Cloud Security Alliance
CA Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi-factor Authentication
Password Management
Directory Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
IT
Healthcare
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IOT-Identity Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IOT-Identity Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
