IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025
IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market incorporates various tools and services that enable better management of the industry. It includes various activities such as fleet management, health monitoring, inventory management, equipment maintenance, advanced analytics, and others.
IoT in aerospace and defense offers better operation and control, material management, energy management, traffic planning, staff and passenger information management, data analytics, and others. Moreover, it offers unscheduled aircraft maintenance, tail allocation, sensory inputs, reliable and secure communications, and cloud application development services.
In 2017, the global IoT in Aerospace and Defense market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Aerospace and Defense status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Aerospace and Defense development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AeroVironment, Inc.
ATandT
Elbit Systems
Freewave Technologies
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Honeywell International, Inc.
Northrup Grunman
Prox Dynamics
Radisys
Textron Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Real Time Fleet Management (RTFM)
Training and Simulation
Health Monitoring
Equipment Maintenance
Inventory Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Aerospace and Defense status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Aerospace and Defense development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
