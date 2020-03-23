IoT Security Market : Trends, Outlook And Opportunity Analysis 2025
This report studies the global IoT Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IoT Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In 2017, the global IoT Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Symantec Corporation
McAfee, LLC
Cisco Systems, Inc
Trend Micro, Inc
Palo Alto Networks, Inc
IBM Corporation
RSA Security LLC
Fortinet, Inc
PTC Inc
Infineon Technologies AG
Gemalto NV
AT&T Inc
TrustWave Holdings, Inc
DigiCert, Inc
Bitdefender, LLC
Karamba Security
Darktrace Ltd
CENTRI Technology Inc
CyberX, Inc
Mocana Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Vehicles
Smart Homes & Consumer Devices
Smart Industry & Business
Smart City & Energy
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of IoT Security in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
IoT Security Manufacturers
IoT Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
IoT Security Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
