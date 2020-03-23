IT Spending in Retail Industry Market Expected to Reach US$ 188.5 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global IT spending in retail industry market is expected to reach a value of US$ 188.5 Bn by 2026, due to increasing adoption of advance technology by retail companies. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Adoption of 5G Technology by E-commerce Companies Accelerating IT Spending in Retail Industry

5G provides significant speed compared to previous communication technologies. 5G enabled mobile networks are set to offer average speeds of around 1GBP, which is expected to significantly reduce latency, reduce power consumption, and support increased connection density of devices on the network. This is important for the increasing number of connected devices such as mobile phones and IoT devices. 5G is expected to greatly affect the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, with the increased speed, lower latency, and power requirements, facilitating machine to machine communication within a large network of low-cost sensors. Further, the emergence of private 5G networks are expected to provide retailers deeper capabilities to personalize in-store shopping experience such as streamlining payments, better inventory management, and tailored recommendations and offers. 5G communications technology is expected to drive mobile e-commerce further, with retailers providing their customers with media-rich interactions and personalized experiences across multiple touch points and channels – mobile, online, or in-store. According to Salesforce.com, Inc., 71% of shoppers used their mobile devices in-stores in 2018 (83% for shoppers aged 18-44), an increase from 62% in 2017. This enables retailers to provide a seamless customer experience. Early adopters of 5G technology in the retail industry are likely to provide their customers with revolutionary experiences and customized product offerings, along with rich content delivery mechanisms. This would provide a unique, personalized retail experience with greater chances of up-selling or cross-selling offerings to the customer.