LIDAR DRONES MARKET- OWING TO THE GROWING APPLICATION OF DRONES IN VARIOUS VERTICALS OF MULTIPLE BUSINESSES

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Overview

The unmanned aerial vehicle that scans the atmosphere using a pulsed laser beam and reflection time of a signal from the object back to the source is known as LiDAR drone. LiDAR is the abbreviation of Light Detection and Ranging. Owing to the growing application of drones in various verticals of multiple businesses the global LiDAR drones market is experiencing a robust growth over the forecast period. Moreover, various technological advancements in the drones market along with the growing demand for aerial surveillance is further expected to fuel the growth of global LiDAR drones market. Nevertheless, growing expenditure on mapping various terrain of various countries is also expected to drive the growth of global LiDAR drones market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

A latest report by Transparency Market Research encapsulates various facets of the global LiDAR drones market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market by enlightening components such as key drivers, novel development, market opportunities, and roadblocks for the business of the global LiDAR drones market.

Global LiDAR Drones Market: Notable Developments

The competitive scenario of global LiDAR drones market is highly fragmented and is filled with various players. In order to maintain their dominance in the market, the players are adopting strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies are aimed to acquire a competitive edge for the players over their rivals. Moreover, few players are also investing heavily on intensive research and development activities in order to provide the latest technology to the customer. This allows the players to expand their resource bank along with their brand presence in the forecast period.

In August 2019, a new range of high-precision LiDAR sensors was launched by Sick AG. With the new sensors, the business has redefined the term quality in the market.

In February 2019, a startup from Austria launched revolutionary HoverMap. The products uses LiDAR sensors in order to explore various maps and inspect the elevator shafts placed deep inside the ground. The products maps its surroundings by forming a 3D model on its way back to driver.

Some of the prominent players of global LiDAR drones market are Phoenix Aerial Systems, VelodyneLiDAR, Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, and others.

