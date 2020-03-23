Lighting Contactor Market- Era in Which People are Informative and Aware about Energy Saving by using Smart Lighting Systems

Lighting Contactor Market – Introduction

A contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit. A contactor can be controlled by a circuit which has a lower power level as compared to switched circuit. Lighting contactors are designed for to provide safe and convenient system for local or remote switching lamp loads. Lighting contactors are suitable for various types of lamp loads which includes tungsten or ballast lamp load, high pressure and low pressure sodium lamp loads, and other non-motor lamp loads. Moreover, the use of lighting contactors offer multiple benefits such as, three-point mounting for fast, sure, and easy installation, convenient side access for field power wiring, and enclosed contacts to resist contaminants and provide greater reliability. Lighting contactors have rugged construction, heavy duty ratings and have wide selection of control options and accessories, owing to these qualities lighting contactors are used in various indoor and outdoor applications.

Lighting Contactor Market – Competitive Landscape

ABB

Founded in 1988, ABB is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company is a global player in manufacturing of electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics & discrete automation products. The company’s electrification business offers a wide range of products that includes wiring accessories, switchgear, cabling, enclosures, sensing, and control. The ABB Group of companies operates in roughly 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

Eaton

Founded in 1911, Eaton is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company manufacture energy efficient products and services for its customers to manage electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic power more reliably, efficiently, safely and sustainably. The company provide high quality and reliable products to improve the quality life of its customers. The company operate its business in more than 175 countries with help of over 99,000 employees.

Siemens

Founded in 1847, Siemens is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is a pioneer in infrastructure and energy solutions, automation and software for industry. The company manufactures high voltage switchgear, turbo compressor, steam turbines, relays and smart grid systems, and transformers among others. Siemens is a global supplier of systems for medical diagnosis, power generation and transmission. The company has around 379,000 employees.

Rockwell Automation

Founded in 1903, Rockwell Automation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. The company manufactures and provide solutions for wide range of products used in industrial automation. The company has strong brand name under flagship of Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software products across the globe. The company has around 22,000 employees.