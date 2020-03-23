Male Infertility Treatment Market Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, And Forecast Until 2023

Male infertility refers the male inability to cause pregnancy in a fertile female. It is majorly due to low sperm count, hormonal problem or presence of low number of motile sperms. Hence, fertility in male requires normal functioning of hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and testes. However, 40% -50% cases have no identifiable cause and 30% -40% cases are due to problem in the testes. The various causes of increasing infertility in male includes consumption of alcohol and drugs, rising stress level, obesity, smoking, and environmental toxins.

Infertility in male diagnosed with various techniques such as DNA fragmentation techniques, oxidative stress analysis, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, microscopic examination, and computer assisted sperm analysis.SpermCheck fertility is a U.S. FDA approved home screening test to determine low sperm count for men in 2012. According to the American Society for Reproductive medicines, in approximately 40% of infertile couples, male partner is sole cause of infertility and about 85% -90% are treated with conventional treatment such as drugs or surgery.

Global male infertility treatment market segmented into drugs, hormonal therapy, and assisted reproductive technology (ART). Drugs used for male infertility treatment are clomiphene citrate,and tamoxifen.Hormonal therapy market further segmented into human chorionic gonadotropinhormone(hCG), and recombinant follicle stimulating hormone (rFSH).Gonadotropin therapy is given to the patients to increase the testosterone level and sperm count. If these therapies are not worked after 6 to 12 months treatment then option is assisted reproductive technologies.

Assisted reproductive technology further is segmented intoin vitro fertilization-embryo transfer (IVF-ET), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), frozen embryo transfer (FET), and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT). Geographically, male infertility treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and rest of the World. Assisted reproductive technology segment dominated the global market due to higher success rate as compared to the drugs and hormonal therapy. However, doctors suggest ART treatment after the failure of drugs and hormonal treatment.

In assisted reproductive technology segment in-vitro fertilization-embryo transfer is the most dominated procedure in 2014. Geographically, the North America is the highest revenue generating market due to more awareness, and reimbursement facility for male infertility treatment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate due to rising awareness, and increasing incidence of infertility in men due to changes in the lifestyle.

Global male infertility treatment market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to the changes in the lifestyle, environmental effect, rising incidence of infertility cases, number of obese people, and increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 1.9 million obese and 600 million people were diagnosed to be overweight. Global organization for stress states that six out of ten people suffer from stress at work place and the highest stress rate was found at China (86%).

However, the major limitation experienced in the male infertility treatment market is due to repeated treatment failures leading to an emotional impact on the patient. The person undergoing immense stress after the diagnosis or repeated failure of the treatment which would further result to intensify the infertility problem andresult in most of the patients to discontinue the treatment. The other limitation is the social taboo, and high cost associated with the treatment. Out of the 40% fertile men, only 15% of the men opt for the treatment for infertility due to the embarrassment, guilt, and other reasons.

Some of the major players having presence in the global male infertility treatment market includesParallabs, European Sperm Bank, Origio, Cryolab Ltd., IrvineScientific, Microm UK Limited, and Merck Serono.

