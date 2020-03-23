Managed Pressure drilling Market: Global Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Business Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Managed Pressure Drilling Market: By Technology (Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cap Drilling, Dual Gradient Drilling and Return Flow Control Drilling), By Tool (Rotating Control Device (RCD), Non-Return Valves (NRV) and Choke Manifold Systems), By Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 3.92% amid the figure time frame (2018-2023). In 2017, world crude petroleum generation ascended by around 0.6 million barrels, every day. As the existing wells exhaust, search for new areas further increase. Be that as it may, these new areas are restricted and hard to work in, numerous multiple times, they are found in profound or ultra-remote oceans. This requires sending of cutting edge penetrating and extricating advances, for example, weights boring.

Market segmentation

The Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is segmented on the basis of its technology, tool, application, and regional demand. Based on its technology, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is divided into Dual Gradient Drilling, Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cap Drilling, Return Flow Control Drilling. On the basis of its tool, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is classified into Rotating Control Device (RCD), Choke Manifold Systems and Non-Return Valves (NRV). Based on its application, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is bifurcated into offshore and onshore.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33934

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

AFGlobal, Nabors Industries Ltd., Halliburton Inc., Ensign Energy Services, Enhanced Drilling Services, National Oilwell Varco, Air Drilling Associates, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International, Oilserv, Beyond Energy, among others are some of the major players in the Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33934

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising deep water and ultra-deep-water exploration and drilling operations

4.2.2 Rising technical developments for drilling high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) wells

4.3 Driver Impact Analysis

4.4 Restraint

4.4.1 High Process Complexity and lack of Skilled Labor

4.5 Opportunity

4.5.1 Growing Shale Production

4.6 Crude Oil Production using MPD

4.7 Shale Oil/Gas Production using MPD

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Well Planning

5.1.2 Well Field Development

5.1.3 Auxiliary well Services

5.1.4 Simulation and Pressure Control

5.1.5 End users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Rivalry

6 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

6.1.2 Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

6.1.3 Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

6.1.4 Return Flow Control Drilling

7 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market, By Tool

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Rotating Control Device

7.1.2 Non-Return Valves

7.1.3 Choke Manifold Systems

8 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Onshore

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=33934

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]