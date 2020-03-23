Medical Adhesives Market Major Manufacturers, New Project SWOT Analysis with Development Trends and Forecasts 2023

With more and more Medical Devices, equipment, papers and tapes in use, the demand and hence market for Medical Adhesives is rising. Medical Adhesives are sticky substances applied to these medical accessories every time there is a need for adhesion. For every situation, an adhesive is selected on the basis of its flow characteristics necessary for its application and functioning. High adhesion and greater gas & moisture permeability make adhesive suitable for wound curing and fixation.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the Global Medical Adhesives Market that forecasts prosperity for this market between 2017 and 2023. Government agencies and regulatory authorities in most economies are increasingly spending on the healthcare sector. Due to medical adhesive being required for many medical devices, the market for the former is set to rise during the forecast period. Therefore, the key players in the Medical Adhesive Market are investing in the development of new, innovative, biocompatible, and biodegradable products that have greater bonding ability. However, government regulations like Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) in Europe can create bottlenecks in the market.

The Global Medical Adhesives Market has been segmented on the basis of Application, Types, Technology and lastly, Region. On the Basis of Application, the segmentation of this market covers metal containers, polyolefin bottles, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. A polyolefin is defined as a class of polymers produced from an olefin. Polyethylene terephthalate bottles are commonly known as plastic bottles. The applications comprise dental, medical device & equipment, tissue bonding, wound closure, fixation tapes and others.

By Types, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic. Some examples of natural Medical Adhesives are Collagen and Fibrin. Examples of fibrin include acrylic and silicone. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into hot metal based, solvent based, and water based. Hot Metal Adhesives are capable of bonding an array of different substrates including ceramics, glass, metals, plastics, rubbers, and wood. Water-based adhesives are used mainly for labeling and medical applications because of water absorption and skin contact. Solvent-based adhesives are useful for packaging and transportation.

The regional segmentation of the Global Medical Adhesives Market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). According to the report, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market that accounts for a 30% share of this market. Market in this region is primarily being driven by growing public investment in the healthcare sector that has been connected to the developing healthcare infrastructure. In this region, the primary market comprises of Australia, China, India, Japan, and New Zealand, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. Out of these, the most significant market comprises of trinity including China, India, and Japan.

North America is the second largest regional market. This is due to continuous innovation in the field of Medical Adhesives and increasing use of portable medical devices. Technological advancement is also another big reason for the presence of more medical devices that require more adhesives and hence, the bigger market. The cream of the North American market includes United States of America (USA) and Canada. Latin America is not as advanced as North America. So it is a small but significant market. The cream of the Latin American market comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, followed by rest of Latin America. Europe is a big market for Medical Adhesives due to the highest population among all continents and technological advancement.

However, in terms of technological advancement, it is still behind North America. The biggest markets in this region cover France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK).

The market region in MEA has been expected to see a steady growth during the forecast period due to limited technological development in the region and limited investment in the healthcare sector by the government as healthcare is not considered as a priority among in this region. The biggest markets in MEA region which have slightly more development than other countries here are Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and North Africa, followed by remaining countries of MEA region.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global Medical Adhesives Market include 3M Company (USA), Baxter International Inc.(USA), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bostik Ltd.(India), Cyberbond LLC (USA), CryoLife, Inc.,(USA), Ethicon Inc.(USA), Henkel AG & Company(Germany), Johnson and Johnson (USA), and Medtronic(Ireland).

Latest Industry News:

19 JUL 2018: Dr. Taylor Ware has created smart medical adhesives for human tissue.

23 JUL 2018: Henkel Corp. has recently introduced Loctite AA3951 and Loctite AA3953 — two new high-elongation, high-flexibility, LED-curable adhesives. These medical adhesives have been specifically designed for use on flexible medical devices made of Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

