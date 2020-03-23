Metallic Stearates Market Overview,Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Metallic stearates, often referred to as metal salts of fatty acids or metal soap, are long chained fatty acid compounds containing metals. Metallic stearates can be soluble or insoluble in water. Metallic stearates consisting of ammonia and alkali metals are usually soluble in water. Solubility of metallic stearates affects their functional use. Metallic stearates are usually derived from natural acids such as stearic acid and palmitic acid. These stearates have several interesting properties such as lubrication, water repellence (from non-water-soluble salts), gelling, foam inhibition, stabilizing, and separating properties. These properties facilitate use of metallic stearates in several applications.

Metallic stearates offer promising advantages over their counterparts, as they are versatile and they can sustain high temperatures. Also, metallic stearates are inert and hence, they do not react with or contaminate the stock (rubber, plastics, pigments, etc.). Demand for materials such as plastics, rubber, paper, and textiles is continuously rising. With rise in the demand for these materials, necessity to process them to mold/machine them in desired shapes arises. This leads to demand for metallic stearates as a material for processing aid. Flexibility of metallic stearates in terms of formulation and functionality is the primary reason for their use by several rubber producers. Metallic stearates are also used in applications such as cement, cosmetics, and powder and masonry treatments, due to their hydrophobicity. Demand for cement as well as cosmetics is rising rapidly across the globe. Urbanization and elevated standards of living are driving the demand for cement and cosmetics, respectively.

Based on form, the metallic stearates market can be segmented into fine powder, coarse powder, flakes, pastilles & prills, granules, and others. Each of these forms is used in specific applications. In applications wherein metal stearates are used as release agents and also, high lubricity is required, fine powders are more advantageous over other forms. In terms of source of fatty acids, the global metallic stearates market can be divided into animal-derived fatty acids and vegetable-derived fatty acids. Based on metal group/product, the global metallic stearates market can be segregated into calcium stearates, aluminum stearates, magnesium stearates, zinc stearates, sodium stearates, and others. Zinc stearate is one of the most used compounds. It is most widely used in the rubber processing industry. Base on application, the metallic stearates market can be segmented into polymers, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, building & construction, rubber, ceramics, textile, paper, and others.

Polymers is the key application segment of the metal stearates market. Several polymers such as LLPDE, ABS, HDPE, PS, SAN, and PVC require metal stearates during their processing. When it comes to applications such as pharmaceutical and food, the source of these stearates become of vital importance and thus accordingly either tallow grade or vegetable grade are employed.

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global metallic stearates market are Brenntag Specialties, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., and Baerlocher GmbH.