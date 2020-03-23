Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Analysis by Global Segments, Region, Size and Forecast 2016-2024

Assault rifles are defined as short, compact, and lightweight military selective-fire rifles developed from sub-machine guns that fire reduced-caliber, reduced-power ammunition automatically and semi-automatically, using detachable box magazines and intermediate power cartridges, with a minimum effective range of 300 meters. With the introduction of innovative plastic materials and normalized ammunition calibers, the next-generation assault rifles market is expected to expand during the forecast period. In the recent past, these infantry rifles have attracted the attention of defense forces and security agencies, owing to the ever-rising threats posed to human security.

Rising applications of defense are projected to propel the emerging next-generation assault rifles market during the forecast period. The recent surge in armed violence and terrorism has been a major driving factor for the acceptance of next-generation assault rifles. Law enforcing agencies and military forces all around the world have been investing relatively high amounts to procure these rifles, which is anticipated to play a major role in the development of the global market in the near future. Factors such as cross-border disputes and increasing frequency of wars further boost the growth of the product.

However, the market might be impacted by particular restraints during the forecast period such as defense budgets of advanced economies including the U.S., Canada, and Germany, and stringent rules across major nations, especially in North America, in terms of licensing policies on civilian end-users as well as producers. Moreover, indiscriminate usage of these assault rifles, illicit rifles trafficking & trade, and policy threats for new technologies further impede the progression of this market.

A significant opportunity for the global next-generation assault rifles market is the trending design of small arms. The market has witnessed a paradigm shift from traditional wars to low-intensity semi-urban and urban conflicts. Thus, a radical transformation in the building and designing of assault rifles appears inevitable moving forward. Other major opportunities include foreign direct investment in the defense of emerging economies and the mounting defense expenditure by governments of these countries.

The global next-generation assault rifles market is segmented by end-user into the law enforcement, military, and self-defense divisions. Based on caliber, the market is divided into the 5.45 mm, 5.56 mm, and 7.62mm categories. The segments in terms of technology are semi-automatic and automatic. According to effective range, they are 400 m, 600 m, and 800 m. Firing systems include gas-operated, manually operated, and recoil operated types.

By geography, the global next generation assault rifles market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America is a prominent market, and is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period despite strict regulations in this zone. The procurement of assault rifles has risen considerably in the recent past in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, driven by the relatively higher war frequency against militant outfits. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a high growth rate in the next few years due to the increasing procurement of next-generation combat rifles by law enforcement agencies and military forces in this region for military modernization.

Key players in the next-generation assault rifles market include Beretta Holding S.p.A., Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Bushmaster, DPMS, Inc, FN Herstal, DS Arms, Israel Weapon Industries, Heckler & Koch, Kel-Tec CNC Industries Inc., SIG SAUER, MasterPiece Arms Inc., and Springfield.