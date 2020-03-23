Next-generation Storage Market – Implementation of Cloud Technology is also Promoting the Rrowth of the Market

Global Next-generation Storage Market: Overview

Next-generation storage is a unique class of technology that deals with the rising demand for improved data storage and management across various verticals of multiple industries. It is helpful in businesses such as banking, financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT & telecom. As a result of multiple applications in various industries, the global next-generation storage market is experiencing a remarkable growth. The growth is also the result of benefits such as data security, authorized access, and easy remote access while operating the system. Implementation of cloud technology is also promoting the growth of the global next-generation storage market.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides a detailed global next-generation storage market. According to the report, the market is expected to experience remarkable growth in future. It offers crucial insights on various facets of the market including key trends, notable developments, competitive landscape, and regional dominance global next-generation storage market.

Global Next-generation Storage Market: Notable Developments

The global next-generation storage market is highly competitive and is fragmented by the presence of various major players across the globe. There are some companies such as Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and IBM Corporation that dominate the global next-generation storage

market in terms of growth. In order to gain a competitive edge over their competitors, market players are adopting strategies such as mergers and partnerships. They are also collaborating various other players in the market in order to expand their market presence and acquire their technology for expanding their business to the next level.

The businesses are also bringing technological innovations in the market in order to stay ahead of the competition in the global next-generation storage market.

In November 2018, Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise unveiled its new innovations for its intelligent storage solutions to help customers unlock their data’s potential and derive actionable insights. This shall help HP’s customers to improve their revenue stream and deliver a positive impact on their business.

Carbon Black, a leader in next-generation endpoint security announced its partnership with IBM Security. This will make Cb Predictive Security Cloud of PSC a part of IBM’s newly launched X-Force Threat Management Services to further deal with advanced threats across the entire threat life cycle.

Global Next-generation Storage Market: Key Drivers

The major drivers that are influencing the growth of global next-generation storage market include factors such as a massive increase in digital data volume, proliferated use of devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and substantial growth in the implementation of technologies such as IoT in various businesses. Growth in data-oriented business processes and demand for more customer-centric business operations is also acting as a prominent growth factor for the global next-generation storage market.

