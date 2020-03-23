NextGen Lithium-ion Battery & the Era of Energy Efficiency

The increasing popularity of lithium-ion batteries in energy storing devices, for example, solar grids in industrial and household unit applications is foreseen to give extensive development chances to the market.

Rapid development in the consumer’s electric sector is propelling the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market along with increasing inclination towards the sustainable energy in the automobile industry is also influencing the growth of this market. In addition to this, growing environment concern is another reason propelling the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. Furthermore, growing popularity of the lithium-ion battery in energy storing device is another factor promoting the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market in the year to come. For instance, the increasing application of solar grid for the household and industrial purpose is positively driving the growth of this market in the year to come.

The lithium-ion Battery Market is likely to register robust growth in the global lithium-ion battery Market. In addition, growing consumer electronics sector is trend favoring the growth of this market in the near future.

US Energy Department Announces Prize for Lithium-ion Recycle Which Supports Industry Growth

According to report, recently, US Energy Officials has announced prize money for recycling the lithium-ion battery. As this initiative will further encourage the growth and establishment of the research and development centre across the globe. In addition, the major motive of the initiative is to recycle the materials such as lithium and cobalt and which are majorly used by the consumer in the defense, electronics device as well as it has been also used in the transport applicantions.These are some of the factors significantly attributing towards growth of the global lithium-ion battery market in the near future. However, this initiative will also help in conservation of energy and helps in improving environment.

High Expense Associated with Lithium-ion Battery May Likely to Hamper Market Growth

On the other hand, less awareness among the population regarding the overall benefits of the lithium ion battery is one of the key trend may likely to restrain the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. In addition to this, the high cost associated with the lithium-ion battery compared to the traditional lead acid batteries is another important factors negatively impacting the growth of this market in the upcoming year. However, increasing awareness among the mass population and vehicle manufacturers regarding the benefits of the clean fuel is another factor significantly boosting the growth of this market in the foreseeable future.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Gadgets in Asia Pacific to Propel Market Growth

From a geographical point of view, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global lithium ion battery market owing to increasing awareness about the clean fuel and increasing usage of electronic gadgets can be another factor majorly propelling the growth of this market. For instance, China is expected to maintain demand for the lithium-ion battery due to increasing awareness about the benefits of the lithium-ion batteries in the region. This in turn supports the overall growth of the Asia Pacific market for lithium-ion batteries. However, other economies like North America is likely to hold significant growth owing to various advantages of the lithium-ion batteries and growing demand for other substitute in form of energy in the vehicle.

