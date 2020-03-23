Organic Matting Agent Market CAGR Status, Growth Prospects, Opportunity Assessment, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Organic Matting Agents Market aid in the improvement of film surface characteristics. Additionally, improvement in the flow behavior of the solvent can be achieved through the addition of organic matting agents. Addition of organic matting agents offers several properties such as superior exterior durability, high resistance to chemicals, large pore volume, and excellent thermal stability. This will make it suitable for various applications such as leather, wood, automotive, industrial, electronics, printing inks, and architecture.

Get Free Sample Report now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4391

The global organic matting agents market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, as per the report recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR). Some of the factors contributing to the ascension of the market include the rising demand from the upscaling construction sector as well as the expanding wood industry. Further, increasing automotive production and sales in the developed as well as developing economies are anticipated to promote growth in the global organic matting agent market through the forecast period.

Industry Update:

May 2017: Lanxess’s leather business unit announced the launch and addition of a new matting agent, Opti-Matt AD-20, to its product portfolio. The Dow Chemicals Company developed this matting agent.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Organic Matting Agent Market are Evonik Industries (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.), ALTANA (Germany), Heubach Color (Germany), TOYOBO CO., LTD. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), J COLOR CHEMICALS. (China), Deuteron GmbH (Germany), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Organic Matting Agent Market is categorized based on type, technology, application, and end use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into waxes, thermoplastic, and others. Furthermore, waxes are segmented into natural, partly synthetic, and wholly synthetic, whereas, thermoplastic is further categorized into polyamides, polyurethanes, and polyacrylates. Under the type segment, wax type segment held the major share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the assessment period.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4391

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, wood, industrial, architectural, leather, and others. Among these, architectural segment holds the largest market in 2016. The growth factors associated with the architectural segment are increasing the usage of organic matting agent in interior and exterior walls of all types of commercial, industrial, residential, and institutional buildings. Moreover, these find wide application scope in decorative interiors such as wood flooring, furniture, wall paintings, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global organic matting agent market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regional segments, the APAC is estimated to garner the fastest growth rate over the conjectured time period due to the rising demand from several applications such as industrial, automotive, as well as, architectural.

Organic Matting Agents in the automotive sector, the market is likely to ascend in China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India, within Asia Pacific. Moreover, a rise in the purchasing power of consumers, ease in the availability of low-cost raw materials & land, and a moderately regulatory framework are also contributing to the mounting growth witnessed by the organic matting agent market in the region.

European countries such as Spain, Russia, the U.K., Germany, and Italy are anticipated to be the leading country-specific markets in the region. This can be attributed to the developed end-use industries and an increasing budget provided to the innovation and research in the organic matting agent domain.

Access complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-matting-agent-market-4391

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]