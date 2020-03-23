Organic Pesticides Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 to 2025

Executive Summary:

Many people like to purchase organic produce because they believe that it has not been sprayed with pesticides. This is not a correct assumption. The fact is most organic fruits and vegetables have been sprayed, but with different products.They may use pesticides that are derived from plants.

Governmental policies that encourage the use of organic pesticides are expected to boost its demand during the forecast period. Organic pesticides help produce foods that are safe and healthy to eat and also helps conserve our natural resources. Even if the organic food you’re eating is from a farm which uses little to no pesticides at all, there is another problem getting rid of pesticides doesn’t mean your food is free from harmful things

The market is expected to reach $ 3860.92 million by 2022 . The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.17% during assesment period.The pesticide market is driven by the demand for bio-pesticides and adoption of herbicide-resistant crop by farmers. The global synthetic pesticides market has been witnessing extraordinary changes during the last decade due to the improved efficiency in utilization of pesticides. Factors that drive the usage of synthetic pesticides are increasing demand for food, decrease in cultivable land increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops, rising market share of bio pesticides, and the acceptance of new farming practices. Major restraints for the utilization of synthetic pesticides include high R&D costs and extensive research required to generate new pesticides. Development of safe alternatives such as bio-farming is restraining the chemical pesticide market.

Regional Outlook:

The total available arable land per capita has been reducing in recent years as a result of increasing urbanization levels and is expected to reduce further in the coming years. Driven by rising population levels, food demand is expected to continue increasing in the coming years. We expect pesticides to play a key role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare.The fastest growth in pesticide demand is expected in developing countries in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia

Growing production of rapeseed and cereal crops, along with improved farming techniques, will drive demand in Eastern Europe. Ukraine and Russia will offer strong growth potential due to their low utilization rates compared to other European countries. In contrast, demand growth in Western Europe, Japan, and South Korea will be weak, hindered by market maturity and already high use rates. A shift in product mix and the use of integrated pest management techniques will restrain growth in Western Europe.

Compititve Landscape:

Major Key players in Organic Pesticides Market are Mark Organics, Bayer Cropscience, Sikko, Industries Ltd., PARRY AMERICA, Monsanto, Arysta LifeScience, Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, DuPont, BASF SE etc.

