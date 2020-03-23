Parental Control Software market 2019: Key development, trends, competitive landscape and forecast to 2023

Global Parental Control software Market, By Device Type (Digital Television Services, Computer, and Video Games and Mobile), By Platform (Android, IOS, Windows and Others), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), By Applications (Residential, Educational Institutes and Others) – Forecast 2023

Market analysis

Today, young people and minors speak to the total number of internet users around the world. Actually, they invest more energy on the internet than their family, which abandons them presented to an unlawful, explicit and unequivocal substance. This can adversely affect their mental advancement. The web is an incredible wellspring of information, however, it additionally has some extreme cons. Parental control software solutions give a specific level of power to guardians to control and restrain the introduction of web content on their kids. The control parameters may fluctuate from apparatus to device, yet the basics stay the same. The dimension of mindfulness about the internet is higher in advanced nations, which describe the solid interest for Parental control software solutions in these nations. In the meantime, the expanded entrance of the internet in the developing nations, for example, China, India, and Mexico are making them alluring business goals for market players. The global market for parental control software stood at USD 1,523.65 Mn in the year 2017.

Market segmentation

The Global Parental Control Software Market based on its devices, the market is segmented into mobiles, computer & video games, and digital television. On the basis of its operating platforms, the market is categorized into Windows, iOS, and Android. Based on its deployment modes, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of its application area, the market is segmented into residential and educational institutes.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Parental Control Software Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

McAfee LLC., Webroot, Trend Micro, Mobicip, SaferKid, Content Watch Holding Inc., Claranova, Bitdefender, Symantec Corporation, Verizon, among others are some of the major players in the Global Parental Control Software Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing use of social media platform

4.2.2 Increasing cases of Cyberbullying

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Lack of awareness about parental control software

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing deployment of connected devices

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Device Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Computer & Video Games

5.1.2 Mobiles

5.1.3 Digital Television

6 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 iOS

6.1.2 Android

6.1.3 Windows

7 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 On-Cloud

7.1.2 On-Premise

8 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Residential

8.1.2 Education Institutes

9 Global Parental Control Software Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 MEXICO

Continued…

