Pathological Microscopes Market: Global Trends, Key Players, and Forecast to 2023

Pathological microscopes are used in diagnostic centers for the diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing automation in laboratories, and growth in the number of public and private diagnostic centers have led to the growth of the pathological microscopes market in the recent years. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost associated with microscopes are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

The global pathological microscopes market is growing at a rapid pace. The global pathological microscopes market is expected to reach USD 523.20 million by 2023 from USD 401.76 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 37.5% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 35.0% and 20.1%, respectively.

The market has been segmented based on, type, application, and end user.

The global pathological microscopes market on the basis of type has been segmented into an electron microscope, optical microscope, compound microscope, digital microscope, and fluorescence microscope. On the basis of type, the electron microscope segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 166.34 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

The global pathological microscopes market on the basis of application has been segmented into bodily fluids, tissue scanning, and others. On the basis of application, the bodily fluids segment accounted for the largest market share of 79.4% in 2017, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

The global pathological microscopes market on the basis of end user has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, pathology and diagnostic laboratories, forensic laboratories, and others. On the basis of end user, the pathology and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.2% in 2017, with a market value of USD 181.63 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ZEISS International, Labomed, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Euromex Microscopen BV, Bruker Corporation, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Celestron, LLC.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global pathological microscopes market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global pathological microscopes market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global pathological microscopes market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Research Laboratories

> Hospitals and Clinics

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the electron microscope segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 166.34 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The digital microscope segment accounted for a market share of 4.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 21.55 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

> The global pathological microscopes market on the basis of application has been segmented into bodily fluids, tissue scanning, and others. On the basis of application, the bodily fluids segment accounted for the largest market share of 79.4% in 2017, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The tissue scanning segment accounted for a market share of 12.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 51.13 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

> The Americas is dominating the market; it is expected to reach 190.98 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.36% by 2023.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

