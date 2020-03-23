Period Panties Market to Witness Astonishing Growth and Developments 2018- 2026

Period panties are different from normal panties. They provide leak-proof protection and some can actually be worn instead of a tampon and pad. Period panties are available in different colors and styles from lacey to comfy classic briefs and they are made of bamboo and merino wool. Period panties are designed for comfortable wear, and help women during light or moderate vaginal discharge. They have three layers of fabric that absorb all the fluid, wipe away moisture, and fight bacteria. Some of the major innovations in the period panties market include fragrant napkin and reduction of pad thickness. All these factors are expected to drive the period panties market during the forecast period.

The period panties market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness about female hygiene, buying preferences regarding period panties, increasing health issues, and increasing population of working women, all of which are contributing to the growth of the global period panties market across the world.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6918

Furthermore, governments are encouraging period panties manufacturers to conduct hygiene campaigns and devise marketing strategies to change the perceptions of women and build their self-confidence and self-esteem, thus accelerating the global period panties market. Growing acceptance of period panties, rise in e-commerce, and increasing preference for organic products are the emerging trends which are anticipated to drive the period panties market in the near future. However, substitutes of this product such as sanitary pads and tampons are acting as restraints for the global period panties market. As compared to sanitary napkins and tampons, the price of period panties is very high. This is also expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period across the world.

The global period panties market is segmented by type, size, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into reusable period panties and disposable period panties. Reusable period panties are made from high-quality materials assuring that they are safe and comfortable. This is expected to derive the reusable period panties segment during the forecast period. By size,the market has been segmented into less than small, medium, and large. On the basis of distribution channel, the period panties market is classified into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, and retail stores. As women feel awkward while shopping for period panties in physical stores operated by salesmen, shopping for them online seems a better option, due to the privacy offered by online retail sales. Hence, the online sale of period panties is growing rapidly, which is helping to drive the global period panties market.

Based on geography, the global period panties market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. North America is expected hold the major market share, followed by Europe. Countries such as the U.S, Canada, and the U.K have the maximum population of working women. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be emerging regions during the forecast period. Brand visibility and increasing number of campaigns on Facebook and YouTube has increased awareness and changed perceptions regarding women’s hygiene and health.

The period panties market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of companies that are privately owned and operate in different segments. The main players in this market include PantyProp, Period Panteez, Lunapads International, THINX Inc, Modibodi, Vv SkiVvys, Knixwear, Anigan, Lunapanties, Qikafan, WUKA, Yashram Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, UUcare, Clovia, and Dear Kate. Furthermore, manufacturers are expected to focus on untapped rural markets and increase their CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities related to women’s hygiene.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6918

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.