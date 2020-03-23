Product Dispensing Kiosk Market- IoT and AI enabled Self-Order Kiosks (Face Recognition) With The Improvement In Technologies

Product Dispensing Kiosk Market – Introduction

A product dispensing kiosk is a combination of hardware and software that provides access to information and products of different companies. It is an automated machine by which customers can dispense products at their convenience. Product dispensing kiosks are used for the purpose of branding & advertising of the product which helps in increasing the sales volume and revenue.

Additionally, retail companies use product dispensing kiosks as part of their product distribution strategies and place it in airports, malls, railway stations, commercial buildings, and in retail stores. Moreover, retailers are able to analyze the user views, location, stocks, and merchandising with the help smart kiosks.

Demand for product dispensing kiosks has been on the rise due to which a significant improvement in customer service, buying experience, and return on investment has been seen. Kiosk manufacturers are building more advanced technology enabled kiosks such as IoT and AI enabled self-order kiosks (face recognition) with the improvement in technologies.

Product Dispensing Kiosk Market – Competitive Landscape

NCR Corporation

Founded in 1884, NCR Corporation has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The American conglomerate boasts competency in providing a variety of solutions to different industries such as retail solutions (self-checkout kiosk, self-ordering kiosk), point-of-sale terminals, and automated teller machines.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Incorporated in 1859, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. is based in North Canton, Ohio. The U.S based firm specializes in financial & retail self-service solutions, security solutions, software and cash management, and branch and store transformation. It has more than 34,000 employees and operate its business in 180 countries.

KIOSK Information Systems Inc

Incorporated in 1993, KIOSK Information Systems Inc is based in Louisville, Colorado. The company offers a broad array of products – custom designed kiosks, gaming kiosks, retail kiosks, security kiosks, and order entry kiosks. Moreover, Kiosk Information Systems Inc has in-house service facilities which provide all-inclusive services related to project quality and timing. The company has a 115,000-square-foot manufacturing and development campus which facilitates 100% dedicated self-service solution design.

PFU Limited

Incorporated in 1960, PFU Limited is located in Ishikawa, Japan. The company provides hardware and software solutions, as well as different services such as IT and cybersecurity. Moreover, in hardware products, PFU Limited provides interactive kiosks, image scanners, and embedded products. Rising adoption of digital platforms is increasing the demand for portable devices which is expected to help the company increase its value in the market.

Olea Kiosks, Inc

Founded in 1975, Olea Kiosks, Inc is located in Cerritos, California. The U.S based company started its business designing, engineering, and producing furniture and kiosks. Olea Kiosks, Inc manufactures different categories of kiosks such as standard and custom kiosk. It also provides services and support such as remote monitoring, installation, safety compliance, and on-site service. The company has a 48,000 sq. ft. campus which produces innovative kiosks with high quality and craftsmanship.

Some of the key players operating in the global product dispensing kiosk market with significant developments include Slabb Inc., Peerless Industries, Inc., Advanced Kiosks, Meridian Kiosks,, DynaTouch Corporation, and ADUSA, Inc.