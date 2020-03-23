Quince Market with top Countries data : Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure and Forecast to 2025

Quince is an unusual fruit which is closely related to apples and pears, with the scientific name Cydonia oblonga. The quince fruit is a native product of the Eurasian area, which includes Uzbekistan, Armenia, Turkey, Hungary, Macedonia, and other nearby regions. On a global scale, the production of quince is around 106,000 acres, with Turkey being one of the top producer growing roughly 26,500 acres of quince. The acreage of quince grown in the U.S. is relatively small, making the fruit a specialty crop. California is the only place in the U.S. which grows quince commercially with around 205 tons of production annually. Quince is primarily known for the presence of high concentration of pectin in it, which further helps to set jellies, pastes, and preserves. In the past few decades, the consumption of quince declined due to the invention of powdered gelatin, but however, it made a comeback with the high-end restaurants which have featured quince as a specialty fruit.

Quince Market Segmentation

The Quince Market can be segmented on the basis of nature, form, application, distribution channel and region.

By nature, the quince market can be segmented into organic and conventional. Although the demand for organic quince is higher in the market, the production of conventional quince is higher than the organic quince.

By form, the quince market can be segmented into raw and processed form. The processed form is consumed around as extracts and puree. The demand for processed quince is higher than the raw form due to extremely sour and astringent taste of it.

By application, the quince market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and personal care industry. In the food and beverage industry, the juice of quince is used as a flavoring agent in several recipes. It is used as a fruit in sweet and savory dishes. Quince is also cooked and used in the production of jams, jellies, concentrate, marmalade, and puree. It is one of the exceptional fruit which is used to make premium wine and liqueurs. In the Europe, Middle East, and Latin American countries, quince is commonly processed into a semi-solid paste known as membrillo, which is later used as a spread on toast or served with cheese. In the pharmaceutical industry, quince extract is used for digestive disorders including intestinal pain and diarrhea. It is used to make a medicinal lotion, which treats eye infection and allergies. In the cosmetic and personal care industry, quince extract is used for the production of facial creams, body lotions, and lip balms. It is mostly preferred for cosmetic use and pharmaceutical use due to its anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties.

By region, the Quince market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these, in terms of production the Middle East, Western Asia and European countries lead the global quince market.

Quince Market Drivers, Trends, and Drivers

Quince, which is known as a specialty fruit has several benefits that can drive the global market further in the forecast period. It is an herbal remedy in many regions for a number of ailments, which includes ulcers, respiratory infections, stomach infections and other disorders. Consumption of quince can reduce the chances of developing cancer due to its high content of antioxidants, including phenolic and phytonutrient compounds. It can promote weight loss among the consumers who are looking for a healthy diet in order to decrease obesity. Quince has a high amount of vitamin C and E, which helps boost the immune system, improve blood circulation and skin and hair health. Owing to these factors, quince market is expected to grow on a higher scale in the forecast period.

Apart from all the benefits, high amount of consumption of quince can be harmful to human body as quince seeds do contain trace amounts of cyanide, which is one of the factors restraining the global quince market.

Quince Market Key Players

The benefits of quince are attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the quince market are Gruenewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Kanegrade Ltd., Göknur G?da, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Provisions of Central Otago, The Fine Food Company, and others.

