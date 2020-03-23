Quinoa Global Market 2018: Key Players – Adaptive Seeds, Territorial Seed Company, Victory Seeds, Hancock, Heritage Harvest Seed

Quinoa Industry

This report researches the worldwide Quinoa market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Quinoa breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Quinoa capacity, production, value, price and market share of Quinoa in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Adaptive Seeds

Territorial Seed Company

Victory Seeds

Hancock

Heritage Harvest Seed

Real Seed

Andean Valley

Alter Eco

COMRURAL XXI

Northern Quinoa

The British Quinoa Company

Quinoabol

Irupana Andean Organic Food

Quinoa Foods Company

Big Oz

Quinoa Breakdown Data by Type

Black Quinoa Seeds

Red Quinoa Seeds

White Quinoa Seeds

Others

Quinoa Breakdown Data by Application

Direct Edible

Reprocessing Products

Others

Quinoa Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Quinoa Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Quinoa capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Quinoa manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Quinoa Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Quinoa Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Quinoa Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Black Quinoa Seeds

1.4.3 Red Quinoa Seeds

1.4.4 White Quinoa Seeds

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quinoa Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Direct Edible

1.5.3 Reprocessing Products

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Quinoa Production

2.1.1 Global Quinoa Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Quinoa Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Quinoa Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Quinoa Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Quinoa Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Quinoa Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Adaptive Seeds

8.1.1 Adaptive Seeds Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.1.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Territorial Seed Company

8.2.1 Territorial Seed Company Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.2.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Victory Seeds

8.3.1 Victory Seeds Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.3.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hancock

8.4.1 Hancock Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.4.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Heritage Harvest Seed

8.5.1 Heritage Harvest Seed Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.5.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Real Seed

8.6.1 Real Seed Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.6.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Andean Valley

8.7.1 Andean Valley Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.7.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Alter Eco

8.8.1 Alter Eco Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.8.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 COMRURAL XXI

8.9.1 COMRURAL XXI Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.9.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Northern Quinoa

8.10.1 Northern Quinoa Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Quinoa

8.10.4 Quinoa Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 The British Quinoa Company

8.12 Quinoabol

8.13 Irupana Andean Organic Food

8.14 Quinoa Foods Company

8.15 Big Oz

