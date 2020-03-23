Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies Benefits the IoT Connected Machines Market

The era of connected machines is augmenting need to improve services and software revenue to make it faster than the machinery sales. OEMs in the machinery manufacturing are rethinking and reshaping their business models to redefine products. Some of the key players in the IoT connected machines marketinclude Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM, Dell Inc., Siemens AG, Ericsson, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik, Advantech Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Beckhoff Automation, and Schneider Electric SE.

The connected machines are compatible with IoT devices and create an ecosystem of technology. Collectively this ecosystem helps to transform the world and make tasks easier. The data generated from these machines can be easily transferred to OEMs for addressing issues. The connected machinery has two approaches such as data based on the productivity of a machine supplied to the key participants and data is supplied to the key ecosystem participants. These approaches help to keep a check on the machine performance.

Advent of Technologies to Drive Market Growth

Additionally, the trend of automation and reducing the workload across several industries, the adoption of the IoT connected machines is increasing. Thanks to these all factors, the market for the IoT connected machines is witnessing robust growth from the past decade.

However, the IoT connected machines are facing the restraints such as open network security issues and privacy issues associated with data communicated through these connected machines.

Nonetheless, the IoT connected machines are compatible with big data. Widening use of big data and IoT-based devices are showcasing a positive impact on the growth of the IoT connected machines market. The IoT connected machines address issues such as real-time data communication. As the demand for the real issue solving system is increasing, the IoT connected machines market is witnessing growth.