Route Optimization Software Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Route optimization technologies are used to plan the sequence of stops for logistics operations, and include traditional, static planning capabilities, as well as real-time and dynamic routing solutions that support on-demand operations. Route optimization uses multiple factors and constraints to calculate the most efficient way to deliver while meeting customer expectations.

As per the geographic analysis, the route optimization software market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of route optimization software amidst growing traffic congestion, the increasing vehicle sales in countries, and the growing implementation of smart transportation projects. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale investments in implementing route optimization software to address the growing need for delivery efficiency and better driver convenience.

In 2017, the global Route Optimization Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Route Optimization Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Route Optimization Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ALK Technologies

Caliper

Descartes

ESRI

Google

Llamasoft

Microlise

Omnitracs

Ortec

Paragon Software Systems

PTV Group

Quintiq

Route4me

Routific

Verizon Connect

Workwave

Fastleansamrt (FLS)

MiT Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

On-demand Food Delivery

Retail & FMCG

Field Services

Ride Hailing & Taxi Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Route Optimization Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Route Optimization Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

