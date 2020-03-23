Route Optimization Software Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
Route Optimization Software Industry
Description
Route optimization technologies are used to plan the sequence of stops for logistics operations, and include traditional, static planning capabilities, as well as real-time and dynamic routing solutions that support on-demand operations. Route optimization uses multiple factors and constraints to calculate the most efficient way to deliver while meeting customer expectations.
As per the geographic analysis, the route optimization software market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of route optimization software amidst growing traffic congestion, the increasing vehicle sales in countries, and the growing implementation of smart transportation projects. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale investments in implementing route optimization software to address the growing need for delivery efficiency and better driver convenience.
In 2017, the global Route Optimization Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Route Optimization Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Route Optimization Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ALK Technologies
Caliper
Descartes
ESRI
Google
Llamasoft
Microlise
Omnitracs
Ortec
Paragon Software Systems
PTV Group
Quintiq
Route4me
Routific
Verizon Connect
Workwave
Fastleansamrt (FLS)
MiT Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
On-demand Food Delivery
Retail & FMCG
Field Services
Ride Hailing & Taxi Services
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Route Optimization Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Route Optimization Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Route Optimization Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Route Optimization Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 On-demand Food Delivery
1.5.3 Retail & FMCG
1.5.4 Field Services
1.5.5 Ride Hailing & Taxi Services
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Route Optimization Software Market Size
2.2 Route Optimization Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Route Optimization Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Route Optimization Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
