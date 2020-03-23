Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast to 2023

Semiconductor Memory IP Market: By Type (Dynamic Random-Access Memory, NAND, and Static Random-Access Memory), Application (Networking, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronic Devices, Mobile Computing Devices and Others) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

The expanded entrance of the web and the developing userbase of computing gadgets, for example, cell phone, tablet, and laptops describe the fast development of the semiconductor business. The multipurpose or multifunctional nature of present-day gadgets represents the unqualified innovative breakthroughs forward made on component level. With the changing exhibition prerequisites, semiconductor memory IP keeps on advancing. The emphasis stays on creating strong semiconductor memory IPs for gadgets of the future. The global semiconductor memory IP market is at present, valued at over USD 580 Million and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global semiconductor memory IP market is categorized on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global semiconductor memory IP market is segmented into NAND (Negative AND), DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory), SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory). On the basis of its application, the global semiconductor memory IP market is bifurcated into automotive, Networking, industrial automation, consumer electronic devices, and mobile computing devices.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global semiconductor memory IP market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leading market in the global semiconductor memory IP market in the next few years.

Major players

Dolphin Integration, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., eSilicon Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Mentor, Rambus Inc., and SK Hynix Inc, Micron Technology Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global semiconductor memory IP market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 List of Assumptions

3.3 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Demand of Mobile Computing Devices Such as Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops

4.2.2 Increasing Memory Demand from Cloud Vendors and Data Centers

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost of DRAM and NAND

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing adoption of IoT Technology

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market, By Product

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)

5.1.2 NAND (Negative AND)

5.1.3 SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory)

6 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Consumer Electronic Devices

6.1.2 Mobile Computing Devices

6.1.3 Networking

6.1.4 Automotive

6.1.5 Industrial Automation

6.1.6 Others

7 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

Continued…

