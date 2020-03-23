Shrink Bundlers Market: The discovery of opportunities and scope for key vendors

Shrink bundlers continue to be an attractive packaging segment specifically in the food & beverage industry. Most of the manufacturers of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical utilize shrink bundling to combine products before packing in corrugated shippers. Depending on the application, the benefits of shrink bundlers offers source reduction of packaging consumables along with attractive and printed packages. Shrink bundlers are most basic shrink bundling machines and are available in semi-automatic or automatic, or continuous and intermittent motion versions. These machines are usually used to wrap individual objects, trays, boxes, and bundles of several products and designed to handle an array of stable products as well.

Rugged, and simple design makes the machines ideal for shrink bundling for almost any flat product along with variety of supported and unsupported products. An optional side sealing system in the shrink bundlers helps produce packages with a full enclosure, further enhancing its aesthetic appeal and protecting the product.

Shrink Bundlers Market: Dynamics

Shrink bundlers market is witnessing growth that is being fuelled by consumer demand from countries like India and China. The market for shrink bundlers is also adopting to regulations that impact the packaging machinery including shrink bundlers. Regulation require the packaging process to prevent contamination in order to maintain the quality of the product. Additionally, with the help of these government regulations, the demand of shrink bundlers are rising in the packaging industry. The overall impact of rise in government regulations are expected to favor the growth of the shrink bundlers market across the globe.

Next, food & beverage industries has shown an exponential growth over the last few years which accounts nearly 55% of the packaging sector. Recent advancement of technology in terms of production in packaging machinery is shaping the market for shrink bundlers. Performance of the food & beverage industry which contains a large variety of products and packages for which often requires new packaging equipment is prominently contributing to the demand for shrink bundlers.

Shrink Bundlers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of machine type, the global shrink bundlers market is segmented into,

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of application, the global shrink bundlers market is segmented into,

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals/ Nutraceuticals

Others

On the basis of type of shrink bundlers, the global shrink bundlers market is segmented into,

Inline

Right-angle infeed

Horizontal Z- Flow

Vertical Z- Flow

Flight Bar

Shrink Bundlers Market: Region wise outlook

The global shrink bundlers market can be segmented into five major regional markets namely

Shrink Bundlers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global shrink bundlers market is PallayPack Inc., ARPAC GROUP, IPS Packaging, SPS, Special Projects International, Inc., Plexpack, Galick Packaging Equipment Ltd., and many more.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

