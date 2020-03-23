Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market : By Keeping the Moisture in the Scalp | 2025

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is primarily used as an ingredient in personal care products such as skin care and hair care products. It is derived from natural sources such as coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and fermented sugar. The unique cleansing and foaming properties of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in personal products. Sodium cocoyl glutamate protects the skin from drying and retains the moisture content. Ecocert, the first certification body to develop standards for natural and organic products, has recognized sodium cocoyl glutamate as a natural ingredient. Key applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include hair care products such as shampoo and conditioners; and skin care products such as facial cleansers and soaps & shower gels.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a mild surfactant compared to other surfactants available in the market. It provides prolonged comfort and soft sensation to the skin. The two major forms of sodium cocoyl glutamate are powder SCG (powder sodium cocoyl glutamate) and aqueous solution. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used as a major additive in facial cleansers due to its superior foaming properties and the ability to perform well at the skin pH. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used in hair care formulations, primarily in rinse-off products such as shampoos, as it offers superior cleansing and soft and shiny feel to the hair. The slight acidic nature of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in skin care products such as soaps, shower gels, facial cleansers, and body lotions. Other applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate include baby care as well as oral care products.

Rise in demand for personal care products containing comparatively mild surfactants is a major driver of the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Over the past few years, consumer concern over the use of alkyl sulfates and alkyl ether sulfates in personal care products has grown significantly. Detergent action of sulfate containing surfactants such as sodium lauryl sulfate present in conventional hair care products leads to dryness and roughness, and removes beneficial bacteria that are essential in maintaining healthy scalp. Mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl glutamate help reduce skin damage and premature hair loss. Sulfate-free hair conditioners such as sodium cocoyl glutamate are designed to get rid of extra oil by keeping the moisture in the scalp.

Increase in research & development activities for the production of more natural and sulfate-free products is anticipated to propel the sodium cocoyl glutamate market. Consumers of personal care products have become more health conscious while choosing products. They prefer products with natural ingredients. Rise in awareness about utilization of naturally-derived ingredients in end-use products is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for sodium cocoyl glutamate, which is used in sulfate-free cleansing conditioners.