Solar Panels Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

The global Solar Panels Market report also includes in-depth analysis of competitive outlook, trending factors, industry trends, and key regional status. Apart from this, risk factors for market growth are also mentioned along with the price of the products, which is affecting the Solar Panels Market growth during the 2026 forecast period.

Key Players

Global solar panels market is highly consolidated with very few major players (Canadian Solar, JA Solar, and Trina Solar) accounting for the major share in the industry. Major Players in the global solar panels includes Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha Q cells, and GCL System Integration.

The Solar Panels Market report covers the profiles of major companies as well as the emerging players operating through the market setup.

Global Solar Panels – Market Dynamics

Growing installations of solar panels in the residential sector: The rapid surge in demand for renewable energy and growing installations of solar panels in residential sectors across the globe are the factors driving the global solar panels market. The decrease in prices of Solar panels and a shift in consumer preference towards renewable energy sources are the factors additionally driving the solar panel market during the forecast period. Stringent government norms over the production of coal-based electricity and availability of subsidies by the government organizations for the installations of solar electricity generation fields are the factors additionally contributing to the growth of the market. According to International renewable power generation agency in 2018, the total solar Photovoltaics power generation capacity globally increased from 292,021 MW in 2016 to 385, 674 MW in 2017 giving equal opportunity for the growth for global solar panel market

Global Solar Panels – Segment Analysis

By Application, Global solar panels market is segmented into commercial, residential and utility. Commercial end-user segment dominates the global solar panels market owing to increase in installations of commercial solar energy generation plants across the globe associated with an increase in subsidies by the government organization for such initiatives. The residential sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to an increase in consumer interest towards renewable energy and cost savings associated with the technology compared with the conventional technology. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association in 2019, the annual residential installations of solar panels increased from 2100 MW in 2017 to 2350 MW in 2018 giving equal market growth to solar panels market. According to the IEA in 2018, globally, the cumulative PV installations were increased from 304 GW in 2016 to 403 GW in 2017.

By product type, global solar panels market is segmented into crystalline solar panels, thin-film solar panels, and smart solar panels. Crystalline solar panels dominate the global solar panels market owing to its extensive usage in commercial applications, high efficiency rate over the rest of the solar panel products and high life-time value associated with the panels.

Global Solar Panels– Geographical Analysis

By geography, Global solar panels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global solar panel market owing to growing installations of solar panels in residential, utility and commercial sectors growing stringent government norms over the usage of coal and thermal power plants for the power generation. The United States is expected to grow at a higher pace owing to the high presence of developed economical structure, growing stringent government regulations over the usage of coal-based electricity generation systems and high subsidies on the installations of residential solar panels.

Drivers & Constraints

The Solar Panels Market remains consolidated with the presence of leading players who are contributing significantly to the market's growth. The report studies value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. Besides, various potential growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the advanced understanding of the market over the forecast period.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association in 2018, the annual installations of solar panels is expected to increase from approximately 11,000 MW units in 2018 to 13,500 MW units in 2019. According to Solar Energy Industries Association in 2018, the annual installations of new electric capacity in the United States compare with rest of renewable power resources the total share of solar power installations in the renewable energy market in the U.S is expected to increase from 29% in 2018 to 51% in 2019 Q1.

Regional Description

The report of the Solar Panels Market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note. It aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential of the Solar Panels Market across the mentioned regions. The regions that are covered by the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Method of Research

The Solar Panels Market methodology, which was employed during the compilation of the market information, has been explained thoroughly as per the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. A comprehensive analysis of the current data is performed to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the market. The extensive research procedure was divided into two steps, namely primary and secondary researches. The analysis of the Solar Panels Market is encompassed to help in better understand the competitive landscape in terms of various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats related with the industry, which could bring the future aspects to the business moguls worldwide. From an insight perspective, the Solar Panels Market research report focuses on various levels of analyses such as industry trends and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

