Soluble Fibers Global Market 2018: Key Players – Tate and Lyle, DuPont Nutrition and Health, Nexira, INGREDION, TIC Gums

Soluble Fibers Industry

Description

Soluble Fiber is a type of fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like material. It can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.

Soluble Fiber attracts water and turns to gel during digestion. This slows digestion. Soluble fiber is found in oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. It is also found in psyllium, a common fiber supplement. Some types of soluble fiber may help lower risk of heart disease.

In 2017, the global Soluble Fibers market size was 1740 million US$ and is forecast to 5700 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soluble Fibers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soluble Fibers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soluble Fibers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soluble Fibers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soluble Fibers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soluble Fibers include

Tate and Lyle

DuPont Nutrition and Health

Nexira

INGREDION

Archer Daniels Midland Company

TIC Gums

Taiyo International

Psyllium Labs

Wacker Chemie

Roquette

Market Size Split by Type

Inlin

Oligosaccharides

Resistant Starch

Resistant Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Beat-glucan

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Functional Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soluble Fibers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soluble Fibers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soluble Fibers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soluble Fibers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Soluble Fibers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

