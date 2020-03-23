Spirometer Market 2019 : Global Trends, Key Players, Product, Application, Emerging Technology and forecast to 2023

Global Spirometry Market Research Report, by Product (Table-top Spirometry, Hand-held Spirometry, Desktop Spirometry), by Technology (PFM, Volume Measurement Spirometry, Flow Measurement Spirometry), by Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Spirometry is a fundamental test led by clinicians to assess the status of the lungs. It is imperative for diagnosing COPD, asthma, and other breathing issues. The tests are completed with the assistance of spirometers. Factors, for example, the expanding old masses, constrained budget of healthcare services, and mechanical advances of respiratory devices can drive the market request over the estimate time frame. Activities are undertaken by the governments to control smoking, home utilization spirometers, and spotlight on observing respiratory sicknesses can advance the global spirometry market till 2023. The global spirometry market is anticipated to grow at 10.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,106.76 million by the year 2023. This could be attributed to the direct rise in the cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD).

Market segmentation

The global spirometry market is segmented on the basis of its technology, product, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its technology, the market is bifurcated into peak flow meters (PFM), volume measurement spirometry, and flow measurement spirometry. Based on its products, the market is segmented into hand-held spirometry, table-top spirometry, and desktop (PC) spirometry. Based on its application, the market is segmented into treatment monitoring and diagnostic monitoring. On the basis of its end-users, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, home care, and hospitals & clinics.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global spirometry market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Smiths Medical Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalograph (U.K.), Schiller AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global spirometry market.

