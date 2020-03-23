Staple Gun Market – Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2024

Today, packaging has become a vital part of a product’s lifecycle predominantly because packaging protects and preserves a product from any type of harm such as leakage, contamination, damage, etc. during the course of transit, consumption, and storage. Achieving highest degree of product safety at every stage of product lifecycle is now considered to be one of the major concerns of sensitive products manufactures. Moreover, sensitive products require rigid packaging made of wood and plastic.

Stapling wood and plastic has been a major pain point for the packaging industry for a couple of decades now. The introduction of staple guns has brought some relief. Staple guns are mainly used to drive heavy duty metal staples into wood, plastic, or any other hard surface. Sometimes, staple guns are also referred to as trigger trackers and are used in a variety of applications including insulation, carpeting, wiring, roofing, house wrap, upholstery, and craft material. These staple guns are quick and grant longer shelf life to a packaged good. The rising demand from packaging industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the staple gun market over the forecast period.

Staple Gun Market- Market Segmentation:

The global staple gun market is segmented on the basis of type, application and staple leg length. On the basis of type, staple gun market can be segmented into manual, electric and Pneumatic. Electric staple guns can set staples at a quicker rate than compared to manual or pneumatic staple gun. On the basis of application, staple gun market can be segmented into Insulation, house wrap, roofing, wiring, carpeting, upholstery and craft material. On the basis of staple leg length, staple gun market can be segmented into 4.5mm, 6-10mm, 12 -15mm and

Staple Gun Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the staple gun market is the rising demand for heavy duty corrugated packaging and it is most likely that this demand will grow along with the growth of packaging industry. Moreover, since staple guns are also easily accepted by movers and packers companies as they are quick and easy to use, their wide acceptability among movers and packers is further anticipated to drive the staple gun market over the forecast period.

However, these staple guns are not suitable for soft and thin surfaces such as paper cartoons and this is one of the restraining factors that can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. That apart, the staple gun market is a highly fragmented market due to presence of numerous regional and local players. These manufacturers offer staple guns at a price much lower than that offered by multinational players. This has resulted in an intense price war over the years. It is expected that large multinational players will acquire small regional and local players over the forecast period.