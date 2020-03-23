Steel Wind Tower Market 2019 : Global Trends, Share, Key Players, Size, Segments, and Forecast To 2023

Steel Wind Tower Market: By Height Range (Up to 40 Meters, 40 Meters – 80 Meters, 80 Meters – 140 Meters and Above 140 Meters), By Application (Offshore Wind Power and Onshore Wind Power), and region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Global steel wind tower market is set to achieve a valuation in an overabundance of USD 19,800 Mn, by 2023, showing a CAGR of 6.44%. Expanded spotlight on sustainable energy resources combined with worries over broad dependence on non-renewable energy source is considering ideal the Global steel wind tower market. The Asia Pacific is probably going to stay at the front line of the Global steel wind tower market amid the survey time frame. Policy changes and the proceeded with ascend in power utilization in China and India is halfway driving the selection of different sorts of clean energy solutions including the wind turbines.

Market segmentation

The Global steel wind tower market is segmented on the basis of its height range, application and regional demand. Based on its height range, the Global steel wind tower market is bifurcated into Up to 40 meters, 40 meters – 80 meters, 80 meters – 140 meters, Above 140 meters. On the basis of its application, the Global steel wind tower market is segmented into Onshore wind power and Offshore wind power.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global steel wind tower market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Suzlon Energy Limited, Windar Renovables, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Morrison Berkshire, Inc., CSWIND CORPORATION, Senvion S.A., Qingdao Wuxiao Group Co., Ltd. and Ib Andresen Industry, ENERCON GmbH, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Valmont Industries, Inc., Broadwind Energy, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind, Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Zhejiang Guoxing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the Global steel wind tower market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising investment in wind energy

4.2.2 Increase in power consumption

4.2.3 Growing adoption of small wind power system

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating prices of steel

4.3.2 Availability of other alternatives

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Government support for wind energy projects

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

