Telecom Analytics Market 2019- Global Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast to 2023

Telecom Analytics Market: Analytics Type (Customer Analytics, Network Analytics, Subscriber Analytics, Location Analytics, Price Analytics and Service Analytic), By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Models (On-Premise and Cloud-Based) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

The global telecom analytics market is set to show a compound yearly development rate of 29.01% amid the figure time frame (2018-2023). The innovation is being utilized by telecommunication firms to defeat issues of telecom cheats. Telecom investigation offers business insight answers for a quick developing telecommunication division. It likewise helps telcos in executing systems for client stir aversion. Such factors are supporting the development of Global telecom analytics market. What’s more, expanded interest for compelling income the board arrangements are making rewarding business sector openings. Propelled nations in North America, Europe, and Asia will remain the hotspots for market players amid the evaluation time frame.

Market segmentation

The global telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of its analytics, components, deployment models and regional demand. Based on its analytics type, the global telecom analytics market is segmented into Network Analytics, Customer Analytics, Location Analytics, Service analytic, Subscriber Analytics, Price Analytics. On the basis of its component, the global telecom analytics market is bifurcated into Solution and services. The former includes Network Management, Customer Management, Sales & Distribution, Marketing Management, Others. The latter includes Managed Services and Professional Services. Based on its deployment models, the global telecom analytics market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global telecom analytics market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Ericsson, Vizualytics, Teradata and Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., Nokia Networks, International Business Machine Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, among others are some of the major players in the global telecom analytics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Revenue Management and Churn Prevention

4.2.2 Growing Need to Reduce the Risk of Telecom Frauds

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Increasing Security Risks

4.3.2 High Maintenance Cost Required for Retaining Quality of Service (QoS)

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of PBX System by Enterprises

4.4.2 Upgrades in Up-Selling Techniques to Retain Customers

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Concerns Regarding Data Integration

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Analytics Software Developers

5.1.2 Network Equipment Providers

5.1.3 Service/System Integrators

5.1.4 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes Low

Continued…

