Titanium Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Trends and Prospects by 2026

Titanium and its alloys are used in a wide range of applications in industries such as biomedical, aerospace, and chemical due to their properties such as high corrosion and mechanical resistance and low density. With technological advantages in the titanium machining processes, the quality of titanium by-products, such as Ti chip has also been increasing at a fast rate, which is anticipated to drive the demand for titanium in the near future. Demand for titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap is high due to their properties such as excellent corrosion resistance, excellent strength-to-weight ratio, and high melting temperature. Titanium scrap are generated while manufacturing titanium or during equipment fabrication. Aerospace industry is a major source for titanium scrap. These scrap are obtained from engines and structural components of aircrafts. Additionally, titanium is an environment friendly metal. It is used in various applications due to its corrosion resistant properties.

Titanium scrap are extensive employed in the biomedical industry. This is anticipated to drive the titanium & titanium alloy scrap market in the near future, which is encouraging companies to invest more in research and development of new recycling technologies. Furthermore, increasing production of commercial aircrafts is anticipated to boost the demand for titanium & titanium alloy scrap during the forecast period.Companies operating in the global titanium & titanium alloy scrap market strive to develop new and better methods of recycling titanium scrap. Development of new processes to recycle titanium scrap is estimated to propel the titanium & titanium alloy scrap market during the forecast period.

In terms of grade, the titanium & titanium alloy scrap market can be divided into mixed titanium solids, titanium turnings, rutile scrap, titanium sponge/residues, and others. The mixed titanium solids segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years due to the rise in production of aircraft in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and France.In terms of end-use industry, the titanium & titanium alloy scrap market can be divided into biomedical, aerospace, and chemical. The chemical end-use industry segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years due to increasing use of titanium for manufacturing anodes for electrolysis process across the globe.

Prominent players operating in the global titanium & titanium alloy scrap market include Monico Alloys Inc, METRACO NV, Global Titanium Inc., and Gold Metal Recyclers. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.