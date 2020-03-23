Trenette Market Growth, Driving Factor,SWOT Analysis and Scope by 2025

Trenette is a type of pasta that is flat and narrow in structure, it is commercialized in dried form, traditionally found in Italy and is associated with the market of Liquria and Genoa. Trenette is one of the most ancient forms of pasta which is known to serve with pesto alla genovese, and the dish which is served is known as trenette al pesto in Italy. To enhance the flavour of trenette al pesto, it is suggested to be boiled with potato or green beans. Trenette is wider than spaghetti but usually not wider than fettuccine. One of the key features of trenette which makes it distinct from other pasta is that the dough used for the preparation of trenette is eggless. Trenette can be made easily at home but requires patience until the dough is perfectly made. Usually, Italians use olive oil to smoothen the texture of the trenette dough and a pinch of salt is also advised to add in the dough in order to enhance the taste of the final product.

Market Segmentation:

Trenette market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type market is segmented into dried and fresh. The demand for natural fresh trenette is more as it tastes much better than the dried one. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets stores are expected to hold a relatively higher share in the trenette market followed by the convenience stores. On the basis of region, trenette market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of trenette is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment Europe is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and exporter of trenette. In Europe region, Italy is generating the major revenue as it the native dish of the same country, followed by Spain. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific is also one of the important contributor in the trenette market. China, Australia & New Zealand probably has the largest trenette market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Drivers:

Strong growth of disposable personal income along with increasing population is prophesied to boost the growth of trenette market. Apart from this, change in way of living along with civilization is anticipated to drive the growth of trenette market in the coming four to five years. The arrival of new type of consumers along with the entry of several new players in the global market is expected to bolster the growth of trenette market around the world during the forecast period. Meanwhile, it has been pointed that consumption of trenette is high among the young generation. The variety of trenette available in the market is also going to drive the growth of trenette market over the forecast period. With emergence of modern retail formats, a new format for operations in the form of food courts and specialty stores in large format malls has emerged. These food courts and specialty stores offer consumers easy access to food and beverage at the time of shopping and entertainment activities and also offer a choice of selecting different product by comparing it then and there. These improved retail formats has helped companies to offer its trenette products to the consumers in a better way. Consumers can now easily select their desired product in varieties, which are made available in stores in such malls. All these factors are supporting the growth of the trenette market, worldwide.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in trenette market are La Molisana, Barilla Group, De Cecco, Divella, Rana, Voiello, Buitoni, National Pasta Association and C.F. Mueller Company among others.

