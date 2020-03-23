User and Entity Behavior Analytics Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “User and Entity Behavior Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2024” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market is accounted for $89.50 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1458.91 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 48.9% from 2015 to 2022. User centric approach is one of the significant opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period. Lack of trained security professionals, rising demand to avoid insider threats posed by users and real time analytics are some of the drivers which are helping the market to compete across the globe. However, lack of information regarding advanced insider threats will pose a challenge for quick hasty market growth.

By end user, Healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to increasing consciousness among organizations regarding threats posed by insiders and many recent cases of high level cyber attacks. North America commanded the largest market share in user and entity behavior analytics market owing to improved usage of user and entity analytics solutions across varied industries in the region.

Some of the top key vendors in this market include

Dtex Systems, Niara, Inc., Exabeam, Inc., Varonis Systems, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Rapid7, Sqrrl Data, Inc., Gurucul, Bay Dynamics, Securonix, Veriato Inc., Darktrace Limited, E8 Security, LightCyber and Fortscale security ltd.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826997-user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Types Covered:

• Services

o Ongoing Optimization

o Implementation

• Solution

o Data Loss Prevention

o Insider Threats

o Compromised Credentials

o Other Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Defense & Government

• IT & Telecom

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utility

• Financial Services & Insurance

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/826997-user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)