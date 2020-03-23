Value-Addition Fueling Growth of Global Asia Pacific Baby Drinks Market ll Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Asia Pacific Baby Drinks Market is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers

Transparency Market Research has published a new market study on the Asia Pacific baby drinks market for the 2014-2020 period. According to the report, the market, which had a valuation of US$10.4 bn in 2013, is expected to attain a valuation of US$18.2 bn by 2020, increasing at a CAGR of 7.90% for the period. The report, titled “Baby Drinks Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trend Forecast 2014 – 2020,” is available for sale on the company website.Typically, baby drinks are drinks that are consumed by children below three years of age. In the baby drinks market in Asia Pacific, baby juice and infant formula are the major products and are further broken down into ready-to-drink and concentrated product types.

Baby drinks include products such as infant formula and baby juice and are typically consumed by children below the age of three. Baby drinks are sold in various pharmacies, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets.

Baby drinks comprises baby juice and infant formula. All baby drinks based on fruit juices that are designed for the consumption by children under three years are included under baby juices. Examples of baby juices are Gerber Ready-To-Drink Pear Juice and Heinz All Ages among others. Infant formula is a dried milk product that is formulated to duplicate the nutrient content of natural breast milk by rehydration with water. Infant formula drinks are most commonly based on cow milk or soy milk and the examples include Nutrica Infant Formula, Hipp Organic First Infant Milk and Pasteur Baby Milk. Baby drinks in Asia Pacific are mainly distributed through hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retailers and convenience stores.

Infant formula is largely available as dry milk in powder form, which, when mixed with water, becomes liquid and can be fed to small children. The basic component of infant formula is cow milk, which is further treated to be suitable for babies. Ready-to-drink liquids, which are sterile and sold in cartons, are the other form in which infant formula is available in stores.

In Asia Pacific, with the increasing purchasing power and large amounts of disposable income of consumers, parents are tending to adopt easy nutrition and nourishment means for babies, which include ready-to-drink baby products. Other than this, in countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India, the increasing birth rate will foster the development of the baby drinks market in this region.

The report segments the Asia Pacific baby drinks market on the basis of product type into baby juice and infant formula. Between the two, infant formula exhibits higher demand and the product segment contributed 98.8% of the total revenue in the overall market in 2013. The product segment had a valuation of US$10.3 bn in 2013 in the Asia Pacific baby drinks market and it is expected to retain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, baby juice exhibits low demand due to limited availability of the product in Asia Pacific. In addition, baby juice is high in sugar, which makes it unsuitable for babies to be given on a regular basis. This is impeding the demand for baby juice in the Asia Pacific baby drinks market.

Some top companies that operate in the Asia Pacific baby drinks market are H.J. Heinz Company, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Danone, Nestle S.A., and Beingmate Group Co. Ltd. Among others.

