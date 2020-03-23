Veterinary Catheters Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Veterinary catheters are the tubes used to deliver medications, fluids, and gases to the body or to drain waste fluids such as urine from the body of the animals. Catheters are inserted into the blood vessels, ducts, or body cavities. The process of catheter insertion is called catheterization. Catheter insertion is a relatively safe procedure; however, trauma can be caused to urethra or the bladder occasionally. Use of soft tip catheters and lubricants can minimize the discomfort. The global Veterinary Catheters Market is well established with large number of leading players.

A key trend followed by many leading players is development of high quality silicone catheters with minimal discomfort. Film coating of catheters by neutral polymers is a key development strategy. Kidney diseases are the major causes of morbidity in dogs and cats. The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and cardiovascular diseases in animals, increasing number of companion animals, and advanced veterinary health care techniques are driving the global veterinary catheters market. However, poor diagnosis of diseases in developing countries, lack of awareness about animal health, risk of urinary leakage in the abdomen, and rising incidences of urinary tract infections due to catheter use are the factors restraining the global veterinary catheters market growth.

The global veterinary catheters market can be segmented based on its application, physical nature, purpose of insertion, material of construction, and region. Based on application, the global veterinary catheters market can be segmented into urinary catheters, insemination catheters, neurovascular catheters, cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, and specialty catheters. Based on application, the urinary catheters market is segmented into diagnostic catheters, dialysis catheters, and treatment catheters. Diagnostic catheters are used to collect the urine for analysis, for determination of specific gravity of urine, and for urine cytology analysis. Dialysis catheters are of two types-peritoneal catheters and hemodialysis catheters.

Treatment catheters are used for urinary diversion in animals, for retrograde movement of obstructed uroliths (bladder stones), to treat detrusor atony of the bladder, and as a guide to urethral surgery. Based on product type, urinary catheters are classified as foley catheters, malecot catheters, mushroom-tip catheters, and low-profile tubes. Foley catheters contain an inflatable balloon at the tip which retains the catheter in place in the bladder. Mushroom-tip catheters are made with a rigid tip which is less prone to dislodging. Malecot catheter is an over-the-needle type catheter. It is inserted percutaneously in cats or dogs.

However, care should be taken to prevent the leakage of urine in the abdomen. Based on the period of insertion, urinary catheters are further segmented into indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters. Indwelling catheters are placed in the bladder for days or weeks. Intermittent catheters are inserted at the time of urination and removed once the bladder is empty. Cardiovascular catheters are classified into angiography catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, pulmonary artery catheters, OCT catheters, pressure & hemodynamic monitoring catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and IVUS catheters.

Cardiovascular catheters and urinary catheters have the highest market share due to rising incidences of cardiac diseases and urinary complications among pets. The intravenous catheters market is segmented into central venous catheters and peripheral venous catheters. Peripheral venous catheters are further classified as integrated catheters and short catheters. For small animals, peripheral venous catheters in the size ranging from 18 gauge to 24 gauge are used. The specialty catheters market is segmented into IUI catheters, oximetry catheters, thermodilution catheters, and wound/surgical drain catheters.

Key players operating in the global veterinary catheters market are, Kruuse Products, Vygon Vet, Biomerics Advanced Catheter, Jorgensen Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG,Infiniti Medical, SAI Infusion Technologies, Vitality Medical, and Covidien Plc.