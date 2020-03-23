Veterinary Weighing Scales Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025

Veterinary weighing scales are essential devices in every veterinary clinic for the primary physical examination of animals. Several types of animal scales are habitually used in veterinary clinics which include digital floor scales, smaller digital mail-type scales, and portable baby scales. The weighing scale is calibrated to zero before the animal is weighed.

Innovations in the field of animal care industry and increased spending in the overall pet care are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented with a significant number of local players. These local manufacturers have strong market penetration due to wide distribution networks and competitive economic pricing. However, issues related to veterinary weighing scales such as unresponsiveness or lack of precision are hampering the growth of the global market.

The global Veterinary Weighing Scales Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, configuration type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been segmented into electronic veterinary weighing scales and mechanical veterinary weighing scales. The electronic veterinary weighing scales segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as ease of handling, portability, and advanced designs. The standard deviation of weight measured is considered as precision of the weighing scale, and this is considerably minimal smaller in case of electronic veterinary weighing scales.

In terms of configuration type, the market has been segmented into platform, bench-top, portable, and compact. Major market players are involved in the manufacturing of platform veterinary weighing scale since it offers ease of operation for measuring weights of small as well as large animals. Based on application, the market has been categorized into large animals, equines, small animals, and felines. The maximum and minimum weight measuring capacities as well as the range of readability of veterinary weighing scales differ according to the weighing scale design and the animal to be weighed. In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into veterinary clinics, home-use, and others.

Innovations in the field of wireless measuring scales with advanced designs offer a significant market opportunity for veterinary weighing scales. The rising awareness about overall veterinary healthcare involving basic physical routine check-ups and treatment of animals is anticipated to boost the demand for veterinary weighing scales as these scales are used as first line devices for preliminary physical examinations. Innovations such as sturdy and compact designs, offering products at competitive prices and making these devices available in standard as well as customized models are the growing trends among major domestic as well as global manufacturers of veterinary weighing scales.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a continual growth owing to significant adoption of advanced weight monitoring technologies for pets. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the global veterinary weighing scales market due to rising awareness about pet health check-ups and increasing utilization of advanced physical examination techniques such as electronic weighing scales for animal management in various industries such as milk and dairy products. The overall development in the techniques of animal husbandry is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global veterinary weighing scales market are Tanita, KERN & SOHN GmbH, ADE (GmbH & Co.), Arlyn Scales, BOSCHE GmbH & Co. KG, Detecto Scale Company, Brecknell, PCE Holding GmbH, and Charder Electronic Co, Ltd. The major market players operating in the global veterinary weighing scales market are focused on developing personalized weighing scales with utmost precision coupled with innovations such as body-fat analyzer and in-built memory for weighed results, focusing towards product differentiation and strengthening their position in the global market.