VIDEO WALLS MARKET- GROWING INTEGRATION OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES IN VIDEO WALLS ARE HELPING VIDEO WALL MANUFACTURERS TO PROVIDE HIGH RESOLUTION, QUALITY, AND AUTOMATIC CALIBRATION TECHNOLOGY

Video Walls Market – Introduction

Video walls are devices which consist of multiple displays which comprise computer monitors, video projectors, and television sets that overlap with each other to form one large screen display. A video wall monitor helps to enhance the user’s ability to understand, see, and share information with other departments. Video walls come in different forms: laser video walls, LCD video walls, LED rear-projection video walls, and LED video walls. Video walls are used in different places such as control rooms, in enterprises, and in stadiums. Additionally, various technologies used by video walls service providers include direct view LED arrays, laser phosphor displays, LCD panels, blended projection screens, and rear projection cubes. Video walls have several advantages such as displaying digital signage, watching multiple things at once, video conferencing and displaying marketing and security messages.

Growing integration of advanced technologies in video walls are helping video wall manufacturers to provide high resolution, quality, and automatic calibration technology. Additionally, it provides automatic brightness and color display settings. Today, the trend of video walls is shifting from retail, restaurants/bars, and the entertainment industry to education and healthcare industry.

Video Walls Market – Competitive Landscape

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1985, LG Display Co., Ltd. has its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The company manufactures and sells organic light emitting diode (OLED) and liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) technology-based display panels worldwide. LG Display Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary company of LG Corporation.

Sony Corporation

Incorporated in 1946, Sony Corporation is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company offers its products and services in consumer electronics, games & network services, entertainment, and financial services. Rising adoption of digital technologies is increasing the demand for portable devices which is expected to help the company increase its value in the market.

Panasonic Corporation

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is located in Osaka, Japan. The company manufactures and sells electrical and electronics products. The company also produces car navigation systems, electronic parts, digital devices, telecommunications, computer peripherals, industrial equipment, and home appliances. Panasonic Corporation sells its products across the world.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics, Inc. is located in Taipei, Taiwan. The company provides power and thermal management solutions globally. It operates its business in three segments: automation, infrastructure, and power electronics. In the power electronics segment, the company offers various products and solutions such as inductors, networking products, power modules, and LED drivers.

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Founded in 2000, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company develops, manufactures, and sells visual display products and solutions through its subsidiaries. Moreover, it also provides digital cinema projectors, large screen monitors, information and signs, and IT monitors for use in offices. The company’s products are used in various business applications such as during conferences, in lecture rooms and control room solutions.

Some of the other key players operating in the global video walls market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Barco, Prysm, Inc., Shenzhen CLT LED Technology Co., Ltd., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., and NAVORI Digital Signage Software.

