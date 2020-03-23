What Will Be driving Growth Factor of Celery Salt Market Near Future

Currently, there is a massive amount of pressure on food manufacturers to reduce the salt content in the processed foods which they market. Many independent studies are going into research that salt can be minimized in the foods without affecting any of the sensory features such as texture, and taste. Moreover, the various flavor enhancers have also been introduced novel products as a way of improving salty taste so as to minimize the salt level in the food. Celery is a low calorie and healthy vegetable that helps in minimizing the salt level and has various health benefits. It has a natural salty flavor which contains potassium that helps in managing high blood pressure. Celery salt is a seasoning salt used during food preparation that enhances the taste of dishes which is a blend of ground celery seeds and sea salt. It is used to add a whole new diverse spectrum of flavor to the food. Celery salt’s flavor is typical of fine celery seeds. It has various other heart health benefits such as phthalide which helps in relaxing blood vessels and arteries coupled with mild diuretic benefits.

Celery Salt Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing popularity of ethnic food, the rise in health awareness, increasing the popularity of seasonings as primary ingredients in cuisines, and escalating food industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global celery salt market. Moreover, continuous innovations in packaging, expanding distribution network, and increasing urbanization coupled with growing demand for readymade mixes owing to rise in a number of working women that has reduced the time for cooking are another significant factors growing the celery salt market over the forecast period. However, stringent requirements related to quality, food safety as well as traceability, availability of alternative salts in the market, and unfair trade practices may limit the growth of the celery salt market during the forecast the period.

Celery Salt Market: Segmentation

The celery salt market has been classified by application, and distribution channel.

Based on the application, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Snacks & Convenience Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Sauces

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Store-Based Retailing Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Discount Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Other Online Retail



Based on the end user, the celery salt market is segmented into the following:

Food Service

Industrial

Retail

Bakery

Others

Celery Salt Market: Overview

Celery salt market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is projected to perform well in the near future owing to growing demand for ethnic food due to expanding multicultural population in various countries and rise in branding strategy by various companies such as innovative product packaging, customization to local taste along with product positioning around quality to enhance customer base. Additionally, people are traveling increasingly to exotic destinations and thus, the demand for herbs and spices used in exotic cuisine is thus also increasing is the main factor that can propel the market revenue growth of celery salt in the near future. Based on application, snacks & convenience food segment is projected to lead the global celery salt market over the forecast period attributed to increasing in disposable income, shifting lifestyle, changing dietary habits of people. Moreover, homemakers are demanding for readymade spice mixes which will lead to a surge in the demand for celery salt in the near future.

Celery Salt Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the celery salt market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global celery salt market followed by Europe owing to established transportation facilities, healthy living, research and development infrastructure, increasing interest in new tastes, and expanding imports of spices and herbs from developing countries. Japan celery salt market is expected to account healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for convenience food. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in the global celery salt market over the forecast period due to high production of spices, the rise in demand for traditional food, the presence of domestic players, increase in convenience food industry, and high demand for organic spices in the region. MEA is expected to witness the significant growth rate in the global celery salt market due to expanding per capita consumption of food and increase in health-consciousness among people which lead to expanding demand for healthy food.

Celery Salt Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the celery salt market are McCormick & Company, Inc., Starlight Herb & Spice Company, Panama Foods Company, Xian Lucky Clover Biotech Co., Ltd., Hangzhou ZGF Group Co., Ltd., C.F. Sauer Company, Xiamen Mornsun Industrial Co., Ltd., El Nasr Salines Co., and others.

