Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market: Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2024

In the recent past, mobile phones and other electronic devices have quickly became ubiquitous objects, which has led to an exponential increase in the demand for data connectivity. Nowadays, high-speed data connectivity is almost mandatory for any workplace to function efficiently and as a result, the demand for advanced Wi-Fi technology is surging. Wi-Fi technology allows electronic devices within range to connect with wireless LAN networks (WLAN), which may be password protected or open. Devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, modern printers, and digital cameras are compatible to connect to the internet via wireless access point and WLAN network.

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a fully cloud-based management system, which allows organizations with limited IT resources to provide secure, reliable, and fast WLAN access across various locations. Since the deployment of WaaS is easy and time-efficient as no installation of cable is required, it can be managed via network operating center (NOC), and consequently allows smaller business organizations to attain fast and reliable data network. WaaS is ideal for temporary locations, heritage buildings, and office relocations. Moreover, advanced analytic tools are provided with WaaS, which help in analyzing customers and staff behavior. WaaS is also equipped with automatic system upgrades and allow safe guest access.

Gaining from this increasing dependency on the internet and advancements in cloud-based services, the global Wi-Fi as a service (Waas) market is estimated for a robust growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Numerous factors are driving the global market for WaaS in the positive direction, including the increasing demand for centralized management, remote troubleshooting, reduced cost of ownership, and low capital expenditure. Also, factors such as strong emphasis on employee empowerment and the ensuing need to deliver digital mobility tools, globalization of businesses are further augmenting the demand. Increasing number of medium-sized organizations are adopting WaaS because of its end-to-end visibility, improved agility and efficiency, fast deployment, cost-effectiveness, and labor management. In addition to all of it, WaaS is also primed to revolutionize the transportation and logistics sector, particularly in mass transits.

The global market for WaaS can be bifurcated on the basis of type of service, user location, enterprise size, end-use industry, and geography. By service, the global WaaS market can be segmented into network designing and planning, maintenance and support, cloud access point, and others. By user location, the market can be segmented into indoor or outdoor. By end-use industry, the market can be divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, education, public sector and government, healthcare, logistics and transportations, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, and hospitality and travel.

Geographically, the global WaaS market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Currently, North America contributes to the most prominent market for WaaS due to robust infrastructure and favorable governmental policies. However, Asia Pacific is projected for the most significant growth rate during the forecast period due to boom in enterprise networking, strong economic growth, development in enterprise IT infrastructure, mushrooming SMBs and increase in the number of cloud ready Asian countries, and large scale outsourcing of BPO/KPO operations to countries such as India, China, and Malaysia.

Some of the prominent players in the global Wi-Fi as a service market include Cisco Systems Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Rogers Communications, Inc., BigAir Group Limited, Mojo Networks, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, ViaSat Inc., Aerohive Networks, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Zebra Technologies Corporation, iPass, Inc., and Ruckus Wireless, Inc. The report observes that the outlook of the the global market is highly competitive and the providers of WaaS solutions and services are focusing on consolidating their grounds through new product developments and build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility. Companies in the WaaS market are also strategically partnering with domestic players to enhance individual offerings into a multi-faceted solution in order to suite for the expanding customer bases.