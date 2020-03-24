Activated Carbon Market 2019 0- Global Trends, Share, Demand, Supply, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Activated Carbon Market: Information by Type (Powder Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Automotive, Metal Extraction), Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The global activated carbon market is anticipated to enroll a solid CAGR of 8.14% to reach USD 7,032.5 million by 2023 end. Activated carbon is a carbonaceous material with a very created permeable structure and an enormous inner surface zone. It is for the most part made out of carbon (around 85- 90%) and different components relying upon the crude materials utilized and the preparing strategy. The product is utilized to expel lethal gases and components from mechanical waste effluents, vent gas, flammable gas, and others inferable from its permeable structure and capacity to ingest different materials from fluids and gases. Stringent environmental guidelines in regards to the expulsion of mercury from the power plant discharges, gaseous petrol creation units, and other anthropogenic sources are required to fuel the interest for actuated carbon in the coming years. The expanding utilization of actuated carbon for water treatment in the mechanical and drinking water applications is relied upon to support the development of the global activated carbon market amid the figure time frame.

Market segmentation

The global activated carbon market is classified on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented on the basis of its Granular Activated Carbon,mPowdered Activated Carbon, Extruded Activated Carbon, Others. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into air purification, water purification, food and beverage, metal extraction, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, catalyst, automotive, and other applications.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global activated carbon market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

DESOTEC Activated Carbon (Belgium), Oxbow Activated Carbon (US), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), Prominent Systems, Inc. (US), and Lenntech BV (the Netherlands), Cabot Corporation (US), Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), among others.

