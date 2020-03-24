Advanced Disaster Management Simulator Market: Rising Cost of Training To Hinder The Market Growth

Advanced disaster management simulator (ADMS) is the training system used to train people in command to handle a disastrous situation. ADMS offers high levels of preparedness to the trainees, and ensures self-confidence to deal with real life situations without causing danger to life and damage to property. These systems are used in various industries, namely defense, law enforcement, medical, and security among others. Depending on the situation, any catastrophic circumstance can be created using virtual 3D, artificial intelligence, and algorithms.

Increase in the number of terrorist attacks and biological hazards and growing number of natural calamities are the major factors fueling the demand for advanced disaster management simulators. These unforeseen situations cause damage to human lives, and lead to enormous financial loss, because of which demand for training is growing continuously.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report sample here

Advanced Disaster Management Simulator Market – Competitive Landscape

ETC Simulation

ETC Simulation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the U.S. The company has an employee base of 280, and has operations in 90 countries across the globe. ETC Simulation provides engineered solutions, and service and support through two segments, namely, aerospace solutions, and commercial/industrial systems.

ForgeFX Simulations

ForgeFX Simulations was founded in the year 2002, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The company delivers simulation-based training and product demonstrations using virtual and augmented reality technologies. ForgeFX also develops custom interactive 3D simulation and visualization software products for its clients in different industries.

Oasys

Oasys was incorporated in the year 1979 and is headquartered in London, the U.K. The company delivers products under segments including structural, geotechnical, pedestrian simulations, and LS Dyna. Oasys also provides training and support services to its clients across the globe.

IBM Corporation

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York, the U.S. IBM Corporation is specialized in integrated technology and services worldwide. The company has over 380,000 employees across more than 170 countries worldwide. Additionally, the company has above 3000 researchers and approximately 12 laboratories across six continents worldwide

NEC Corporation

Founded in 1899 and located in Tokyo, Japan, NEC Corporation majorly operates its business through four segments that includes system platform, public, telecom carrier, and enterprise. NEC Corporation is a provider of information technology services and products. The company provides advanced disaster management simulator related hardware, software, to various industries. The company also actively collaborates with research universities and governments for research and development of advanced disaster management simulators.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Advanced Disaster Management Simulator Market – Dynamics

Increasing number of terrorist attacks to fuel market growth

Continuous increase in the number of terrorist attacks across the globe necessitates a country’s defense forces to be prepared for such incidents. Defense forces need intense training in order to avoid any mistake during crisis situations. Growth in terrorist groups and number of attacks is compelling governments to ensure preparedness, in turn fueling the demand for advanced disaster management simulators.

Rising cost of training to hinder the market growth

Even though training is vital in industries which involves life threats, small scale enterprises and emergency management agencies are finding it difficult to include advanced disaster management simulator trainings in their budgets, which is a hindrance to the growth of the advanced disaster management simulator market.