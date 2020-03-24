Agricultural Miticide Market by Major Players, Supply, Demand, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027

Agricultural Miticides Market: Chemical Substances used to Protect Crops from Mites

Mites are very small arthropods that attack crops. Most of the mites present in the surroundings are beneficial to the environment. These include predatory mites, which include Agistemus, Amplyeius, and Phystoseiulus. However, other mites such as two-spotted spider mite, red mites, and Banks grass mites pose a major threat to crops.

Miticide, also called Acaricide, is used to control mites or ticks, which are not susceptible to commonly used insecticides. Dicofol, Azobenzene, ovex, and tetradifon are the commonly used miticides. Many miticides kill eggs and larval stages as well as adult mites. However, few miticides may harm beneficial insects and honeybees.

Key Drivers of Agricultural Miticides Market

Increase in practice of gardening and farming is expected to act as a major driving factor of the agricultural miticides market. Furthermore, rise in awareness about pest control, growth in innovative products for better yield, changing weather conditions, government reimbursement policies for agriculture, and technology advancement are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness about the advantages of miticides in maximizing overall yield by decreasing losses is also a key factor boosting the global agricultural miticides market. Furthermore, research and development on miticides and their usage in a broad range of crops to control mites spread and kill all life stages of mites with less toxicity to beneficial insects are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Quick action and easy handling are also boosting the market.

Acceptance and usage of chemical miticides for crop and plant protection is rising considerably. Companies are striving to introduce specific miticides, which are less toxic to beneficial insects and help in controlling the population of harmful mites.

Liquid Miticides Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The liquid segment accounted for larger share of the global miticides market in 2018. Liquid miticide is the majorly used form in the agricultural industry. Increase in requirement of liquid forms of miticides, primarily in foliar spray and soil treatment modes of applications, is driving the liquid segment of the market.

Miticides are progressively gaining importance in the fruits & vegetables industry. Increasing production of various types of fruits & vegetables, driven by favorable climatic conditions, technology advancements, and proper storage methods, is expected to boost the demand for miticides. Crops can be protected from major pests and diseases with the use of miticides. Their quality and yield can also be improved.

Compatibility of miticides with integrated pest management (IPM) programs, nature-based miticides, long residual control, and cost-effectiveness are estimated to create immense opportunities for the acceptance of agricultural miticides in the near future.

Key Players in Market

Companies are investing in product expansion and addition of new products into their portfolios to meet the rise in demand for miticides. For instance, in February 2017, OHP Inc. introduced a miticide under the brand name Notavo Ovicide for ornamental crops to provide long-term control of eggs and immature stages of two-spotted spider mites. In February 2017, Gowan USA introduced a miticide under the brand Nexter. The miticide helps control and kill broad mites, pear psylla, rust mites, aphids, spider mites, whiteflies, and leafhopper nymphs.

