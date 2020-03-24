Anal Fissure Treatment Market Forecasts by Global Industry Till 2023
Global Anal fissure treatment Market Players
Key players profiled in the report are
SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. ltd.
Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Novasep
Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
PurduePharma L.P.
Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
and others.
Anal Fissure Treatment Market – Segmentation
The global anal fissure treatment market is segmented on the basis of drugs and surgery.
Based on drugs, the market has been segmented as topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, stool softners, and others.
Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as lateral internal sphincterotomy, anal dilation and others.
Anal Fissure Treatment Market – Market Highlights
The anal fissure treatment market is chiefly driven by rise in constipation, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, carcinoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and inflammatory bowel disease etc. Other drivers of anal fissures include anal sex, childbirth trauma in women, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis etc. The rise of sedentary lifestyles, rising mental tensions and stress, and unhealthy foods such as fast foods with poor fibre content are some of the risk factors of the above diseases.
Medication remains the first line treatment for anal fissures and is led by calcium channel blockers and nitro-glycerine ointment. Local anaesthetics are used to manage pain especially during defecation. Topical nitro-glycerine has a side effect of headache which has reduced its use. Stool softeners are another line of medication which are finding greater use. However, chronic use of stool softeners is associated with habituation which is their greatest drawback. Among the stool softeners the lubricants are finding the greatest acceptability than the bulk laxative ones. Docusate salts are the most preferred stool softeners.
The surgical procedures are restricted to patients when medication fails. Development of anal incontinence remains a strong side effect of surgery. Anal incontinence is the loss of ability to control gas and mild fecal soiling. Among the surgeries lateral internal sphincterotomy is preferred to anal dilation. Both internal sphincterotomy and anal dilation involve a general anaesthesia and is painful. Anal stretch has higher chance of developing anal incontinence making lateral internal sphincterotomy the surgery of choice.
The market for the drug treatment of anal fissures is fragmented which has resulted into pressure on profit margins. The stool softeners segment is highly fragmented with plethora of regional players. The loss of patents on other drugs such as calcium channel blockers has resulted in generic penetration and low returns on investments.
Anal Fissure Treatment Market – Regional analysis
US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology in the US is also an important driver of the market for global anal fissure treatment. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region because of large unmet needs which is led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.
